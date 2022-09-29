TshisaLIVE

I’d rather humble myself than have the consequences of my actions humble me: DJ Cleo on staying sober

29 September 2022 - 10:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Cleopas "DJ Cleo" Monyepao on why he's never been tempted to take any narcotics.
Image: Via DJ Cleo's Instagram

Cleopas Monyepao, popularly known as DJ Cleo, has expressed his pride in how throughout his life he's been able to stay clear of the temptation to take drugs.

The DJ took to his social media timeline on Tuesday speaking of how he's used his passion for music as his “vice” and would be 43 years sober on his birthday this year.

“Practice doesn't make perfect. But it makes you better. There's new music in the air. Music is my nyaope, my alcohol, my weed, my drugs. 24 December I'll be 43 years sober, nicotine-free and drug-free. Look after that body, I've been.” he captioned his post.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the DJ said he never had taken an alcohol drink in his life as he had always been wary of how it affected people around him.

“I’ve never needed it for anything and I’ve seen all the negative side effects of narcotics which go against my beliefs and the core of my being.” he said.

Cleo said he learnt not to get distracted with what society deems important but rather remain focused on his career.

“Focus has kept me from the pressures of society. I come from humble beginnings, I’d rather humble myself than have the consequences of my actions humble me.

“You’re more focused, you can be spontaneous and catch on opportunities as they present themselves. You’re less prone to hurt, harm people and sever relations. You feel great, you heal quicker, you’re sharper, you look good, and also look younger than some drinkers. The benefits are endless.”

