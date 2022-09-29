SNAPS | Inside super exclusive Global Citizen brunch hosted by Usher
As a journalist, it's a well-known fact there aren't so many perks in the job.
However, I recently found myself chilling in a high-key perk when I dined with US superstar and You Remind Me hit maker Usher Raymond at the weekend.
The location? First a secret, known to only a few but later revealed as a good vibes restaurant called Vine in Ghana, Accra. The weather? Bright and sunny. The occasion? Post Global Citizen Festival brunch hosted by Global Citizen co-chair Fran Katsoudas and Usher.
How? Well, that's the story, isn't it? And I'll tell it.
It was a matter of being in the right place at the right time, I guess. But let me start right at the beginning.
My colleagues and I flew to Ghana, Accra, on Thursday, to cover the 2022 Global Citizen Festival that was set to happen on the Saturday, September 24.
We spent Friday exploring Accra, an amazing place. Both the day and night time activities were adventurous. Bar the excitement of being in a place without load-shedding, we spent the day at the local markets finishing our salaries on everything from colourful fabrics to breathtaking paintings.
At night, the likers of things found the most hip and happening spots, and as always, South Africans always find other South Africans in foreign places. That's exactly what happened because the local “clubs” were easily turned into amapiano-playing taverns where fun was the only order of the night.
US stars Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa were spotted having the time of their lives there.
Then came D-Day. Just like most festivals, the pre-show time stress had some of us (read me) by the throat, but once the show started and everybody tuned into the right frequency, all was forgotten and the real work (read fun) began.
As soon as the performances kicked off, it was clear we were gonna have a good night. DJ Uncle Waffles — who performed from the side stage — should have definitely got the main stage because sis did the things that made the pots to be done! Periodt.
For me, Waffles set the tone for the night. Though not all other performances hit the same note for me, the crowd seemed to be enjoying every single moment and their happy vibes filled the air.
While there was plenty of action on stage, my colleagues and I, chilling in the UVIP section of the festival, also had a side show of our own.
It happened that our section was right next to that of the president — yes, the president of Ghana. I kept wondering if Cyril Ramaphosa was also that cool. Like, would he chill with us regular folks like that?
Anyway, his proximity to us meant we would get a front-row seat to all the Global Citizen stars who made their way to our section so they could shake hands with the prominent figure.
Back on stage, the party was getting hotter and hotter, quite literally. When Usher finally landed on there; he, his six-pack and dimpled face were sweating like they were in the sauna.
The conclusion of his set with fireworks was a perfect ending to a fiery concert. I'm sure I don't need to tell you there were after-parties on after-parties and it was all crazy fun. We hardly slept and that's where I'll park that.
Now for the real juice, the super exclusive brunch.
I was minding my business after my two-hour sleep on Sunday morning, when I got word that I've been invited to a very hush-hush do later in the day that has to do with Global Citizen. Very vague invitation, no details given, but I said yes. My yes was forced, because on Friday, I had left the market without buying this stunning dress I liked, which I thought I'll go back for on Sunday, so this “no details” invitation was messing with my plans.
Nonetheless, I thought it was work-related, so I put on my big girl pants (or a very pretty colourful dress as was the case) and I got ready to go to a mysterious place.
I had no idea what I would find, but I got on the shuttle and made my way there. Upon arrival, our names weren't on the guest list and I had a moment of regret and thought, I should be at the market right now.
But the matter was swiftly solved after we name-dropped, and we made our way in.
We were by greeted by a Ghanaian traditional band in colourful prints, which had a life of its own as the men and women moved their bodies to the rhythm of the drums.
Familiar faces were all around, looking visibly more relaxed than they were the day before. Most of them were important Global Citizen team members who had the heavy task of bringing the show to life the previous night, so Sunday was the first time they had been able to relax in days, if not weeks.
As we sat down, we were quickly but politely asked to move to another table because the table we landed on was meant for Global Citizen “talent”. It wasn't long till the “talent” walked in: Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, rappers Stormzy and Vic Mensa, I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel, Black Panther star Dani Gurira and SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha.
Looking cool in casual wear was Tshepo Mahloele, Africa’s patron to the Global Citizen “End Extreme Poverty Now” campaign. The chairperson and founder of Lebashe Investment Group, the owners of Arena Holdings, was accompanied by his wife Dolly and SA actor Rami Chuene.
Our host Usher finally arrives, the place came alive as cameras flashed and the ladies powdered their noses in preparation for the selfie they were about to request. A good sport, Usher smiled and posed in multiple selfies before disappearing for a couple of minutes.
When he returned, the star, who I can confirm smells good and looks even better in person, said a brief speech about how he appreciates being immersed in a true African experience and how he's happy to be in Ghana, before the mic decided the brunch was not about speeches and gave up on him.
He went back to taking pictures before he finally got to rest.
When we finally settled at a table (after taking selfies and videos for the 'Gram), we ordered drinks and set eyes on the pre-planned menu which had some pretty interesting items.
Jollof rice arancini served with chilli sauce, horseradish cream and beetroot salsa was one of the items, as well crispy chilli fish and chicken flatbread.
Those were just some of the starters, but the real treat came with the main course, grilled octopus with eggplant caviar, lime purée and mixed salad. The chargrilled chicken and asanka cooked seasonal vegetable are also a party in your mouth.
Anyway the dessert, for me at least was chilling with stars — who were as chilled as can be, taking in Accra, the sun, good food and good vibes as amapiano blasted from the speakers.
Check out the snaps below: