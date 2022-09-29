SNAPS | Inside super exclusive Global Citizen brunch hosted by Usher

Now for the real juice, the super exclusive brunch.

I was minding my business after my two-hour sleep on Sunday morning, when I got word that I've been invited to a very hush-hush do later in the day that has to do with Global Citizen. Very vague invitation, no details given, but I said yes. My yes was forced, because on Friday, I had left the market without buying this stunning dress I liked, which I thought I'll go back for on Sunday, so this “no details” invitation was messing with my plans.

Nonetheless, I thought it was work-related, so I put on my big girl pants (or a very pretty colourful dress as was the case) and I got ready to go to a mysterious place.

I had no idea what I would find, but I got on the shuttle and made my way there. Upon arrival, our names weren't on the guest list and I had a moment of regret and thought, I should be at the market right now.

But the matter was swiftly solved after we name-dropped, and we made our way in.

We were by greeted by a Ghanaian traditional band in colourful prints, which had a life of its own as the men and women moved their bodies to the rhythm of the drums.

Familiar faces were all around, looking visibly more relaxed than they were the day before. Most of them were important Global Citizen team members who had the heavy task of bringing the show to life the previous night, so Sunday was the first time they had been able to relax in days, if not weeks.

As we sat down, we were quickly but politely asked to move to another table because the table we landed on was meant for Global Citizen “talent”. It wasn't long till the “talent” walked in: Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, rappers Stormzy and Vic Mensa, I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel, Black Panther star Dani Gurira and SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

Looking cool in casual wear was Tshepo Mahloele, Africa’s patron to the Global Citizen “End Extreme Poverty Now” campaign. The chairperson and founder of Lebashe Investment Group, the owners of Arena Holdings, was accompanied by his wife Dolly and SA actor Rami Chuene.

Our host Usher finally arrives, the place came alive as cameras flashed and the ladies powdered their noses in preparation for the selfie they were about to request. A good sport, Usher smiled and posed in multiple selfies before disappearing for a couple of minutes.

When he returned, the star, who I can confirm smells good and looks even better in person, said a brief speech about how he appreciates being immersed in a true African experience and how he's happy to be in Ghana, before the mic decided the brunch was not about speeches and gave up on him.

He went back to taking pictures before he finally got to rest.

When we finally settled at a table (after taking selfies and videos for the 'Gram), we ordered drinks and set eyes on the pre-planned menu which had some pretty interesting items.

Jollof rice arancini served with chilli sauce, horseradish cream and beetroot salsa was one of the items, as well crispy chilli fish and chicken flatbread.

Those were just some of the starters, but the real treat came with the main course, grilled octopus with eggplant caviar, lime purée and mixed salad. The chargrilled chicken and asanka cooked seasonal vegetable are also a party in your mouth.

Anyway the dessert, for me at least was chilling with stars — who were as chilled as can be, taking in Accra, the sun, good food and good vibes as amapiano blasted from the speakers.

