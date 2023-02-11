CCTV footage has been widely shared showing the shooting in Florida Road, Durban, on Friday night which claimed the lives of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The grainy footage shows AKA embracing a friend. He shakes hands with the friend before glancing over his shoulder down the street. He returns to his group before a man wearing a white sweater and hat sprints up to him, firing a gun several times.
AKA falls to the ground as everyone else runs away.
The shooter runs across the road and disappears.
AKA and Motsoane were declared dead at the scene after the shooting.
WATCH | CCTV of AKA's happy final moments with friends before shooting
CCTV footage has been widely shared showing the shooting in Florida Road, Durban, on Friday night which claimed the lives of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The grainy footage shows AKA embracing a friend. He shakes hands with the friend before glancing over his shoulder down the street. He returns to his group before a man wearing a white sweater and hat sprints up to him, firing a gun several times.
AKA falls to the ground as everyone else runs away.
The shooter runs across the road and disappears.
AKA and Motsoane were declared dead at the scene after the shooting.
The ANC in the eThekwini region said: “The latest footage showing suspects shooting AKA and 'Tibz' at close range warrants the deployment of a team of experienced ballistic experts to ensure the gathering of enough evidence and to carry spot examinations of the crime scene. IT experts must also be assigned to analyse the footage.”
READ MORE:
Tributes pour in for second victim in AKA fatal shooting, book author & celeb chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane
AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting
'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death
AKA the third artist to be gunned down in four months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos