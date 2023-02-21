“We only wanted a reciprocal respect to be shown by his country and citizens, nothing else”.
'We only wanted a reciprocal respect to be shown' — Lesufi explains AKA funeral request
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has moved to clear the air on his request to the government to honour slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.
The 35-year-old musician was gunned down outside a popular Florida Road, Durban, restaurant on February 10. Celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi pledged to help the star’s family with “necessary assistance” to make sure the rapper was given a fitting farewell, but last week confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa denied the request for a special provincial official funeral.
Amid debate around the decision, Lesufi defended his request to honour AKA.
“Show me an artist that carried our country’s flag on stage across the globe, I’ll show you, AKA. As a sign of honour we were just requesting that the flag he proudly carried be flown at half-mast in Gauteng,” he explained.
He claimed he had never applied for his funeral to be funded by the state.
DJ Zinhle pens letter to late AKA: 'We will comfort and love Nadia'
“We only wanted a reciprocal respect to be shown by his country and citizens, nothing else”.
Both Lesufi's office and the presidency were not available for comment at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.
Special provincial funerals are divided into two categories and can be provided to an outstanding or distinguished person on request to the president by the premier of the province.
The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy manual of 2016 states at category 1 ceremonies the national flag shall fly at half-mast at every flag station in the province — including the burial site or cremation facility — a day before the burial or cremation until the evening of the day of the burial or cremation.
For category two, the national flag flies at half-mast at every flag station in the province — including the burial site or cremation facility — on the day of the burial or cremation until that evening.
69% of TimesLIVE readers agreed with the decision to not grant AKA an official funeral, saying “it was time Ramaphosa put his foot down”.
13% said AKA was an incredible ambassador for the club and should have been honoured.
