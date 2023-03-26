TshisaLIVE

'Durban is no longer the orphan of high fashion': Sorisha Naidoo

26 March 2023 - 14:27
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
'Real Housewives of Durban' star Sorisha Naidoo, Jacinta Ngobese of Vuma FM and businesswoman Kay Clark at the opening of the Platinum Walk at Oceans Mall Umhlanga.
'Real Housewives of Durban' star Sorisha Naidoo, Jacinta Ngobese of Vuma FM and businesswoman Kay Clark at the opening of the Platinum Walk at Oceans Mall Umhlanga.
Image: Oceans Mall/Facebook

Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo has a new place to shop — the R550m  Platinum Walk, showcasing leading international brands at the Oceans Mall in Umhlanga. 

The Platinum Walk boasting stores like Gucci, Jimmy Choo, MAXHOSA, Michael Kors, Ben & Co, AmorCouture, Hugo Boss, Diesel, Coco Safar, Lacoste, Paul and Shark, Aeronautica, Versailles,L’atelier and Umhlanga Laser, was launched on Saturday. 

“The offering of high end fashion in Durban will be a boost for the economy ... The cast of Real Housewives of Durban joined me in participating in the opening and expressed great excitement for mega fashion brands now being at our door steps.

“The unprecedented social media buzz on the Platinum Walk opening said it all. Now Durban will be cited when one Googles for international brands, which is great for the PR of the city,” Naidoo told TimesLIVE on Sunday. 

Her husband, businessman Vivian Reddy, is the co-developer of the multimillion-rand mall. 

Reddy told TimesLIVE more than 3,000 shoppers visited the high-end international fashion stores with “never ending queues at Gucci” on Saturday.

“The presence of the international brands in Durban means shoppers don’t have to incur the costs of travelling to Johannesburg or Cape Town to do their shopping.”

Bringing you the finer things in life. The Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra will be giving you a free musical experience at...

Posted by Oceans Mall on Sunday, March 26, 2023

The mall's general manager, S’phume Khuzwayo, said the Platinum Walk was a first for Durban.

“We have partnered with leading international brands, bringing Dubai to Durban, to create a shopping experience unlike any other.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sorisha Naidoo celebrates her husband: ‘Happy 70th birthday to the love of my life’

"This young 70 still has many plans and lots to do, may I always stand with you and push you toward all your hearts desires," she wrote.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Businessman Vivian Reddy dedicates book on philanthropy to late Zulu king

At a glitzy gala dinner fit for a king, Durban businessman Vivian Reddy on Friday dedicated a new book on the Sibaya Community Trust’s philanthropic ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We had to deal with infidelity in our marriage' — Tumi Morake opens up about ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I'm single again' — Mphowabadimo announces split from Themba Broly TshisaLIVE
  3. 'What a golden human being' — Nadia Nakai gives Nomuzi Mabena flowers TshisaLIVE
  4. From a blurred face to hand-holding! Nhlanhla Mafu spends time with her bae for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I never imagined getting divorced' — Minnie Dlamini gets real TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful