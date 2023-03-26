Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo has a new place to shop — the R550m Platinum Walk, showcasing leading international brands at the Oceans Mall in Umhlanga.
The Platinum Walk boasting stores like Gucci, Jimmy Choo, MAXHOSA, Michael Kors, Ben & Co, AmorCouture, Hugo Boss, Diesel, Coco Safar, Lacoste, Paul and Shark, Aeronautica, Versailles,L’atelier and Umhlanga Laser, was launched on Saturday.
“The offering of high end fashion in Durban will be a boost for the economy ... The cast of Real Housewives of Durban joined me in participating in the opening and expressed great excitement for mega fashion brands now being at our door steps.
“The unprecedented social media buzz on the Platinum Walk opening said it all. Now Durban will be cited when one Googles for international brands, which is great for the PR of the city,” Naidoo told TimesLIVE on Sunday.
Her husband, businessman Vivian Reddy, is the co-developer of the multimillion-rand mall.
Reddy told TimesLIVE more than 3,000 shoppers visited the high-end international fashion stores with “never ending queues at Gucci” on Saturday.
“The presence of the international brands in Durban means shoppers don’t have to incur the costs of travelling to Johannesburg or Cape Town to do their shopping.”
'Durban is no longer the orphan of high fashion': Sorisha Naidoo
Image: Oceans Mall/Facebook
The mall's general manager, S’phume Khuzwayo, said the Platinum Walk was a first for Durban.
“We have partnered with leading international brands, bringing Dubai to Durban, to create a shopping experience unlike any other.”
