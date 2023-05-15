A 45-year-old man handed himself over to police on Sunday after the fatal shooting of a popular Pietermaritzburg gospel singer on Saturday evening.
The man, who was known to 41-year-old Delana Cader Rawlins, was accompanied by his legal team.
“He will appear before the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.
Private security company Mi7 said the mother of three was shot at least 10 times shortly before Mother's Day started while she was in her vehicle. She was allegedly shot after a dispute at a family gathering.
“At about 11.47pm, Mi7 National Group's control room received a message in an Ashburton community group reporting gunshots fired from the vicinity of Wally Hayward Drive. Mi7 reaction officers were immediately dispatched and found members of the community congregated around a vehicle on the same street.”
“Reaction officers found a woman in the passenger seat of the parked vehicle had been shot dead,” said Mi7 director Colin David.
Mi7 operators alerted the police and medical services, who declared the woman deceased at the scene.
“According to family members at the scene and an eyewitness who was in the vehicle when the shooting transpired, the woman had attended a private function in Wally Hayward Drive. While there she was confronted by a man known to her. An argument allegedly ensued between the two, and she was escorted out by the eyewitness, a family member, who was driving her home in her vehicle.
“It is believed the pair were followed by the man, who allegedly opened fire on the woman before fleeing the scene. The eyewitness was not injured,” said David.
Tributes poured in for the gospel singer, whose music has featured on television and radio stations.
Man hands himself over to police after shooting of popular PMB gospel singer
Cader Rawlins worked in the construction industry and was the CEO of an NPO she started with her mother in 2017. WeServ Christian Lyric Theatre was a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their talent.
Cader Rawlins was involved in charity initiatives in the capital city.
She was also the driving force behind Pietermaritzburg's first Daddy Daughter Dance aimed at strengthening relationships between fathers and their daughters.
Cader Rawlins’ children are four, 12 and 15 years old.
