TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Derek Watts steps away from the camera to focus on health amid cancer battle

11 June 2023 - 21:33
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Derek Watts was last year diagnosed with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs.
Derek Watts was last year diagnosed with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Veteran TV host and journalist Derek Watts will be stepping away from the camera to focus on his health, amid a battle with cancer.

The Carte Blanche presenter was last year diagnosed with skin cancer that spread to his lungs.

The show said it remained “hopeful and optimistic about Watts' journey toward recovery”.

“Following his cancer diagnosis, I know his resolve will be strengthened by the continued love and support of the people to whom he dedicated his working life. We join all of you in wishing strength and recovery to our patriarch, mentor, colleague, and friend,” said Carte Blanche Executive Producer, John Webb.

The show said it would continue to provide updates on Watts' health but asked his and his family's privacy be respected.

Watts also thanked fans for their support and said he would be “back soon”.

The presenter was rushed to ICU earlier this year with a suspected stroke.

Looks scary but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super pro Mill Park Hospital ICU,” he told fans, posting a pic from his hospital bed.

He revealed he was diagnosed with “severe sepsis which destroyed the bod in an hour”, and was learning to walk again.

READ MORE:

Prayers and well wishes pour in for Derek Watts after 'suspected stroke'

Veteran TV host and journalist Derek Watts was diagnosed with "severe sepsis which destroyed the bod in an hour", and is learning to walk again.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

IN PICS | Bravery, excellence and the man in black — Karl Lagerfeld — all in a week

From rewarding brave journalists, to hobnobbing with the boldly dressed, then throw in a book launch by the epitome of black excellence ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

SA psychiatrists call for cancer patients’ mental health to be taken seriously

‘Pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and insomnia are symptoms experienced by many patients diagnosed with cancer’
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Thank you for fighting' — Manaka Ranaka's message to her sister Dineo TshisaLIVE
  2. #FriendshipFlex! MaMkhize and Somizi show off as they party in the Mother City TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I don't want to raise my children as a broken parent' — Mphowabadimo on being ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | From Boity and Bujy hugging it out to Mohale’s reaction to Somizi’s ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'It hasn't been easy' — Loyiso Bala on his reality TV debut TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant