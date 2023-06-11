Veteran TV host and journalist Derek Watts will be stepping away from the camera to focus on his health, amid a battle with cancer.
The Carte Blanche presenter was last year diagnosed with skin cancer that spread to his lungs.
The show said it remained “hopeful and optimistic about Watts' journey toward recovery”.
“Following his cancer diagnosis, I know his resolve will be strengthened by the continued love and support of the people to whom he dedicated his working life. We join all of you in wishing strength and recovery to our patriarch, mentor, colleague, and friend,” said Carte Blanche Executive Producer, John Webb.
WATCH | Derek Watts steps away from the camera to focus on health amid cancer battle
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
The show said it would continue to provide updates on Watts' health but asked his and his family's privacy be respected.
Watts also thanked fans for their support and said he would be “back soon”.
The presenter was rushed to ICU earlier this year with a suspected stroke.
“Looks scary but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super pro Mill Park Hospital ICU,” he told fans, posting a pic from his hospital bed.
He revealed he was diagnosed with “severe sepsis which destroyed the bod in an hour”, and was learning to walk again.
