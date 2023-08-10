TshisaLIVE was also invited to SheBeen, a female-only groove spot that was launched on Wednesday at the revamped RockerFella in Molapo, Soweto, and it was a vibe for days.
Filled with young men dressed to the nines and beats to the Gods, the music was great and the girlies danced the night away.
Among celebrities spotted having the time of their lives were DJ Zinhle, musician Busiswa, actress Candice Modiselle and poet Lebo Mashile.
Taking to her socials, DJ Zinhle said: "#SheBeen wanting to feel celebrated, and this #WomensDay, Brutal Fruit Spritzer is launching the FIRST EVER women-only bar in SA, and it’s giving luxury, a fire line-up and ladies’ night, every night, because #YouBelong. #WomensDay #WomensMonth #brutalfruitshebeen.”
Here are some of the snaps and videos from the event:
SNAPS | Grooving and flourishing in safe spaces! Inside Converse Women's Day Mixer & Brutal Fruit's SheBeen launch
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle
Highlighting that safety is among South African women's biggest issues, most Women's Day event organisers opted for female-only gatherings at which attendees were called on to celebrate other women without the usually heightened fear they have because they live in Mzansi.
Converse All Stars is one of the brands that hosted a women-only creative space to celebrate those in the arts and entertainment.
The brand invited female creatives to Langham in Fourways, Johannesburg, for a day of fun. From painters to poets and everything in between, they spent the day experiencing the brand's core pillars in spectacular fashion.
Sipping on Mimosas after enjoying a picnic, the ladies were given All Stars classics to paint, enjoyed an art exhibition titled African Queens: Restoring History by Chantal Coetzee and composed and performed their own songs after designing song covers.
Check out some snaps from the event:
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
TshisaLIVE was also invited to SheBeen, a female-only groove spot that was launched on Wednesday at the revamped RockerFella in Molapo, Soweto, and it was a vibe for days.
Filled with young men dressed to the nines and beats to the Gods, the music was great and the girlies danced the night away.
Among celebrities spotted having the time of their lives were DJ Zinhle, musician Busiswa, actress Candice Modiselle and poet Lebo Mashile.
Taking to her socials, DJ Zinhle said: "#SheBeen wanting to feel celebrated, and this #WomensDay, Brutal Fruit Spritzer is launching the FIRST EVER women-only bar in SA, and it’s giving luxury, a fire line-up and ladies’ night, every night, because #YouBelong. #WomensDay #WomensMonth #brutalfruitshebeen.”
Here are some of the snaps and videos from the event:
As a woman-centric brand, Brutal Fruit Spritzer epitomises uninhibited freedom, celebration and belonging. This Women’s Month the beverage provides a space "for SHE to BE free, comfortable, inspired and her authentic self".
“The establishment of SheBeen was born out of our brand proposition of ‘You Belong’, which seeks to promote women’s joy, belonging and freedom, without any hesitation or interference. SheBeen exudes our brand values of making women feel special. It’s also about creating aesthetically beautiful and comfortable spaces for women to enjoy this Women’s Month.
“SheBeen is all about providing women with a space that enriches their experience and allows them to be authentic, inspired and celebrated during National Women’s month,” Candice van den Bosch, acting head of brand at Brutal Fruit Spritzer said when the venue was announced earlier this year.
READ MORE:
Here's how some of your celebville faves celebrated Women's Day
POLL | How are you commemorating Women’s Day?
WATCH | Women’s Day commemoration at Union Buildings
Ramaphosa to commemorate Women’s Day at Union Buildings due to 'high security risk' in Khayelitsha
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos