Britain's Royal Blood finds spiritual home in US
Rock duo Royal Blood began life in the southern English coastal resort of Worthing but feels at home in the US, where it will tour its fourth full-length album to be released on Friday.
Formed in 2011, the band initially struggled to get a gig in its hometown, often regarded as the genteel little sister to trendy Brighton.
Royal Blood has toured in the US for nearly a decade and heads there in September after dates in Britain.
“I feel like in America, rock'n'roll [is] such a part of the language,” lead singer Mike Kerr said. “Wherever you land in America, you get straight in a taxi, the radio goes on and there's a guitar solo — it's part of the culture.”
The debut album reached No 17 in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and last album Typhoons hit No 48.
Kerr, together with drummer Ben Thatcher, said he was not concerned about rankings as that was beyond their control.
“Our efforts are best put into just trying to be the best band we can be. The rest, you just see what happens,” Kerr said.
Still, he said, he had never felt more confident lyrically than on the new album Back to the Water Below.
“Sometimes there's a temptation, particularly in rock music, to hide behind the music because it can be so boisterous ... but on this record, there's times where we kind of let the dust settle and I feel more revealed,” Kerr said.
Thatcher said lead single Mountains At Midnight was classic Royal Blood rock, but other tracks, such as Pull Me Through, were more introspective.
“A big part of the song [Pull Me Through] is about asking for help and looking to someone else to help you get out of a certain feeling or a certain situation,” Kerr said. “For me, it was an easy place to write from, being submerged.”
