'Real Housewives' director Sonia Mbele misses court date on tax evasion charges

27 September 2023 - 18:33
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele failed to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court. Her lawyer produced a sick note which was rejected by the court.
Image: Instagram/Sonia Mbele

Sonia Mbele on Wednesday failed to appear at the Johannesburg magistrate's court after being charged, along with her two business partners, with failing to submit tax returns to Sars.

The National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement: “ The directors in relation to their company, Real Housewives of South Africa are facing 42 counts of not filling company income tax from 2019 to 2022, not filing their Value Added Tax (VAT) returns from 2020 to 2022 and also not filing their Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) from 2020 until 2022." 

Mbele, an actress and Real Housewives of South Africa director, had been expected to appear in court with co-accused Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing, charged with  contravening the Tax Administration Act. 

Through her lawyer, she submitted a medical certificate booking her off  until October 3. However, the magistrate deemed the medical certificate not suitable and would not accept it.

Her co-accused opted for Legal Aid though it was yet to be determined whether they qualified. The pair told the court they were not on speaking terms with Mbele and did not know her whereabouts. 

The matter was remanded to October 5 with a warrant of arrest for Mbele being held over until the next appearance.

