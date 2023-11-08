TshisaLIVE

‘Jub Jub’ court case over rape, attempted murder charges postponed to December

08 November 2023 - 09:40 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Uyajola9/9 presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is back in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday. He is facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.

Maarohanye has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. 

The charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place between 2006 and 2009.

TimesLIVE

