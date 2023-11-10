TshisaLIVE

Here’s where you can watch Beyoncé’s historic ‘Renaissance’ film

10 November 2023 - 10:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
'Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé' is coming to South Africa.
Image: Supplied

While many have heard about Beyoncé’s electrifying performances and hope to see her live, she has made her iconic world tour available for the BeyHive fandom to watch. 

On Thursday Ster-Kinekor announced Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will play at its theatres from December 1.

The show will air on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day. Renaissance will also be available in Nu Metro’s fully immersive Xtreme and luxurious VIP cinemas.

Beyoncé’s record-setting global Renaissance world tour chronicles the artist’s intention and hard work as a creative and producer. The film follows Beyoncé’s process in mastering her craft to execute 56 performances in 39 cities and 12 countries, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, and the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will be made available to millions of moviegoers around the world when it opens in thousands of movie theatres globally.

Tickets are on sale at www.sterkinekor.com, numetro.co.za and BeyonceFilm.com. 

Watch the official trailer here.

