WATCH LIVE | Cliff Nhlamulo ‘DJ Mulo’ Hlungwani’s memorial service

20 December 2023 - 10:32
Courtesy: SABC

Family, colleagues, friends and fans of radio personality Cliff Nhlamulo "DJ Mulo" Hlungwani gathered at the SABC headquarters in Johannesburg for his memorial service on Wednesday.

He died on Saturday morning after battling cancer.

