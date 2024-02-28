AKA shot up trends lists on Wednesday after a recent update on his assassination.
Two South African men arrested in Eswatini on Friday, and set to be sent home, are not linked to rapper AKA’s murder, SA police say.
According to an Eswatini media report, the two brothers from Durban were living in a house with another man who is now on the run after the arrests.
The newspaper reported the men were wanted in connection with the shooting of the musician and were being extradited to South Africa.
‘We want real #JusticeForAKA’ — Mzansi react to hitmen arrested in AKA’s assassination
Image: Instagram/AKA
Two South African 'hitmen' arrested in Eswatini not linked to AKA's death
Read the tweets below:
