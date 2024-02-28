TshisaLIVE

‘We want real #JusticeForAKA’ — Mzansi react to hitmen arrested in AKA’s assassination

28 February 2024 - 18:20
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
Rapper AKA was shot dead on February 10 2023, in the popular Florida Road in Durban.
Image: Instagram/AKA

AKA shot up trends lists on Wednesday after a recent update on his assassination.

Two South African men arrested in Eswatini on Friday, and set to be sent home, are not linked to rapper AKA’s murder, SA police say. 

According to an Eswatini media report, the two brothers from Durban were living in a house with another man who is now on the run after the arrests. 

The newspaper reported the men were wanted in connection with the shooting of the musician and were being extradited to South Africa.

Two South African 'hitmen' arrested in Eswatini not linked to AKA's death

Two South African men, arrested in Eswatini on Friday and set to be sent home, are not linked to rapper AKA's murder, SA police say.
News
2 days ago

