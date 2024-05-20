Papa Penny dumps ANC for MK Party

Tsonga musician and reality TV star Papa Penny has dumped the ANC and joined the newly formed MK Party (MKP).
The news has tongues wagging, with mixed reactions. Many people didn't imagine Papa Penny leaving the governing party as he was a ward councilor in Venda, Limpopo.
TshisaLIVE understands the musician is included in the line-up for the MKP's manifesto launch at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The artist, who hails from Giyani and whose real name is Gezane Kobane, apparently handed in his resignation as a councillor and member of the ANC last week.
Papa Penny confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE: "I'm now a member of the MKP. The party is a home for disgruntled people of South Africa. I suggest people vote for the MKP on May 29."
Sources alleged Papa Penny was "ill-treated" by the ANC for some time.
"Papa Penny was a staunch member of the ANC and has been sidelined by those at the helm. Issues such as boreholes in his area were a headache for him, and whenever he raised his concerns, the leaders' answers were allegedly a contradiction to his mandate as a councilor," said a source.
"He felt [former president and MKP leader Jacob] Zuma can hopefully listen to his cries if he gets into power and attend to the demands of his community," said another.
