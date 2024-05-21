POLL | Was DJ Zinhle fair in saying some South African youth are unemployable?

Unemployment is a sensitive topic in South Africa and DJ Zinhle experienced it when she had to explain her remarks that some young people are unemployed as they lack skills.
During an interview on Radio 702 she said: “One thing about the South African youth is not just that they are unemployed, a lot of them are unemployable. They don't have the skill required. It bugs me how long it takes for us to fill positions at Era. Just to find the right person for our shops. It takes longer than it should in a country that has so much unemployment.”
The Umlilo hitmaker, who has six shops in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo was criticised, with many questioning whether she was suggesting the youth are lazy.
In a series of X posts, Zinhle clarified her views and apologised to those who were offended.
“I apologise if I offended anyone. I wasn’t attacking the youth. As a small-business owner I employ and train people but this doesn’t start to solve the problems we face as South African youth,” she wrote.
“I could do more with support from government. How do we upskill our youth so they are ready for employment? Are we in denial that we are not getting the jobs we want because we do not have the skills required? Are we in denial that not all the people are getting the education they need to be employable?”
The country's unemployment rate increased for the second quarter in a row to 32.9% in the first three months of 2024, according to a report by Stats SA released last Tuesday.
The country's unemployment rate increased for the second quarter in a row to 32.9% in the first three months of 2024, according to a report by Stats SA released last Tuesday.
