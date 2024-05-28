Since studying music and drama at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Sibongokuhle Nkosi has made major strides to cement her name in the entertainment industry.
The 25-year-old from Ladysmith is “working in my absolute passion”, which is drama.
“I was an active child in school, taking part in every theatre production,” she told TshisaLIVE.
“Studying drama you also get a lot of tips on how to manoeuvre in the industry. People share auditions though that's not always how it works; for me how it started was I always auditioned.
“I know I'm here for a reason and a purpose. I know this is where I'm supposed to be and that keeps you going, no matter how many no's you get. That's also one thing we were taught in drama school, that just because you got a 'no' for that role doesn't mean you're not talented.”
After her first telenovela stint on e.tv's Durban Gen, the actress has bagged two small screen comebacks. Sibongokuhle recently joined Muvhango to play the character of Razia, which she revealed to TshisaLIVE was a re-cast.
She is also set to join SABC1's Uzalo for season 10.
LISTEN | Sibongokuhle Nkosi chats about bagging a new role and using her passion to empower youth
Image: Instagram/ Sibongokuhle Nkosi
Sibongokuhle is using her passion to empower young people as a teacher working at Lalela in Maboneng.
“After Durban Gen things went silent. Last year I got involved in teaching. They work with young children teaching them daily basics and life orientation using theatre and drama formats and I fell in love with that.
“That's the thing about being an artist, you always have to do something. Just because the thing you studied for or the thing you're most passionate about it not popping doesn't mean you have to stop.”
