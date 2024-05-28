Rulani Mokwena reveals soccer star Lorch was 'in tears' after his partying with two women went viral

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch was tearful after his recent viral video.
Lorch's Instagram live video of him dancing with two unidentified women while seemingly under the influence surfaced on social media. He was said to be celebrating Sundowns' seventh successive DStv Premiership title.
In a recent interview with Andile Ncube on Metro FM, Mokwena said he was disappointed that Lorch decided to go live on social media as a public figure is meant to “inspire and educate and serve”.
He had a telephonic conversation with Lorch and had yet to discuss the incident with him in person.
“We brought him in to help the team and we brought him in knowing who he is and what he is about. Like everybody else, Lorch is a human who makes mistakes. Who is perfect? I'm probably more imperfect than him and make more mistakes than him,” he said.
“He phoned me and he was in tears and that broke me for sure because I'm close to my players. When my players are crying and are emotional I get emotional and I cry and feel their pain too.”
Watch the viral video below:
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.
This is not the first time Lorch's private life has made headlines.
His relationship with actress Natasha Thahane made headlines when pictures of them together on holiday went viral on social media.
During an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill Natasha confirmed their relationship saying, “I'm very happy. I'm treated well, thank you babe. We see each other past our professions. It's just human, I've connected with his soul.”
The two later welcomed their first baby but kept their lives private until later going their separate ways.
