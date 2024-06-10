TshisaLIVE

Kabza De Small shuts down the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City with 33-piece symphonic orchestra

10 June 2024 - 17:21
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kabza De Small, renowned for his influence in the Amapiano genre, performed alongside Ofentse Pitse, the first black South African woman to own and conduct an all-black orchestra.
Kabza De Small, renowned for his influence in the Amapiano genre, performed alongside Ofentse Pitse, the first black South African woman to own and conduct an all-black orchestra.
Image: Redbull/X

Kabza De Small has been dubbed the maestro of Amapiano after he etched his name in the annals of music history with a groundbreaking two-day symphonic orchestra event at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg.

Held at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on June 8 and 9, audiences were treated to an unforgettable 130-minute performance by Kabza. 

The first show on Saturday, meant to be a one-night-only, had popular demand, which prompted a second show on Sunday.  

The event which sold out within a mere five hours of advertisement boasted stellar performances from acclaimed artists such as DJ Maphorisa, Njelic, Nkosazana Daughter and Young Stunna, among many others, who added their unique flair to the electrifying atmosphere.

The performances highlighted Kabza De Small's iconic repertoire, with tracks such as Khusela and Imithandazo and others reimagined through the sweeping strings, brass and soaring key-notes of a 33-piece symphonic orchestra and an eight-piece choir.

In a stunning display of creativity and cultural significance, Kabza, real name Kabelo Motha Mahlangu, delivered his performance alongside renowned symphonic orchestra conductor Ofentse Pitse and other orchestra musicians.

“The highlight of my evening was seeing the combination of this dream of myself and Kabza coming to fruition,” Pitse said.

“This is something that existed with us way before it was released into the world. So you can imagine the time and the hours that we put into every song, stitching it together, removing some parts, making sure that we tell an overall story of not only our experiences but also the experiences of the African child.”

One of the most poignant moments occurred when Young Stunna, overcome with emotion, joined Kabza on stage for a heartfelt rendition of Adiwele, leaving the audience spellbound and further cementing the emotional depth of Amapiano music.

The event's success reverberated across social media platforms, with notable figures like Black Coffee extending their congratulations to Kabza De Small.

“Congratulations on everything king,” wrote Black Coffee.

Beyond the orchestral extravaganza, Kabza's dominance continued with the release of Kabza Chant, a 15-minute track featuring a stellar line-up of collaborators including Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter, Mthunzi, Nokwazi, Anzo, Mashudu, Murumba Pitch and Tman Xpress.

Kabza Chant made history as the first South African song to amass more than 100,000 streams on SA Spotify on its debut day.

As the global spotlight continues to shine on Amapiano, many took to social media to congratulate the star. 

See some of the posts below:

READ MORE:

FULL LIST | Kabza De Small, Mthunzi win big at Metro FM Music Awards

Kabza De Small scooped four awards at the #MMAs.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Kabza De Small rubbishes claims of him beefing with DJ Maphorisa

"He is my friend. I don't know where you got this news. You guys want us to fight?"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Kabza De Small reigns supreme at #SAMA29

Kabza De Small wins big at the Samas.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

'The beholder of my name': Kabza De Small gushes over his better half

"The means to my smile, forever in my heart."
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Kabza De Small shuts down the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City with 33-piece ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I've concluded it's time to move on' — Lebo Keswa on ending her marriage to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Reality TV star Lejoy claims Christall is a different person off-camera TshisaLIVE
  4. 'We are tearing the death certificate,' proclaims Zanele Mbokazi's husband, ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Famous groove whistler making education 'fashionable' in 2024 Video & Podcasts

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...