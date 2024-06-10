Kabza De Small shuts down the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City with 33-piece symphonic orchestra

Kabza De Small has been dubbed the maestro of Amapiano after he etched his name in the annals of music history with a groundbreaking two-day symphonic orchestra event at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg.

Held at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on June 8 and 9, audiences were treated to an unforgettable 130-minute performance by Kabza.

The first show on Saturday, meant to be a one-night-only, had popular demand, which prompted a second show on Sunday.

The event which sold out within a mere five hours of advertisement boasted stellar performances from acclaimed artists such as DJ Maphorisa, Njelic, Nkosazana Daughter and Young Stunna, among many others, who added their unique flair to the electrifying atmosphere.

The performances highlighted Kabza De Small's iconic repertoire, with tracks such as Khusela and Imithandazo and others reimagined through the sweeping strings, brass and soaring key-notes of a 33-piece symphonic orchestra and an eight-piece choir.

In a stunning display of creativity and cultural significance, Kabza, real name Kabelo Motha Mahlangu, delivered his performance alongside renowned symphonic orchestra conductor Ofentse Pitse and other orchestra musicians.

“The highlight of my evening was seeing the combination of this dream of myself and Kabza coming to fruition,” Pitse said.

“This is something that existed with us way before it was released into the world. So you can imagine the time and the hours that we put into every song, stitching it together, removing some parts, making sure that we tell an overall story of not only our experiences but also the experiences of the African child.”

One of the most poignant moments occurred when Young Stunna, overcome with emotion, joined Kabza on stage for a heartfelt rendition of Adiwele, leaving the audience spellbound and further cementing the emotional depth of Amapiano music.

The event's success reverberated across social media platforms, with notable figures like Black Coffee extending their congratulations to Kabza De Small.

“Congratulations on everything king,” wrote Black Coffee.