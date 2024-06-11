For the past two years, the Academy’s leaders have travelled throughout these regions, participated in listening sessions, received high-level briefings, tours and demonstrations, and obtained insight directly from both the governmental ministries and music creators driving innovation in these markets.
John Legend, Davido & Angelique Kidjo elated with the Recording Academy going global
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images & Instagram
The Recording Academy, the organisation behind the Grammy Awards, is on a mission to extend its efforts to support music creators in Africa and the Middle East.
The ministries of culture in Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, the department of culture & tourism in Abu Dhabi for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and the ministry of sport, arts & culture in South Africa will be included in the global expansion.
Additionally, MOUs have been signed with Ghana and the Ivory Coast in alignment with the vision.
Recording Academy member, American singer John Legend expressed his excitement about this project.
“I'm excited to see the Recording Academy taking these meaningful steps to globalise our mission and reach. Music knows no borders. It's global and transcends cultural, political, and language barriers. I'm so glad that the Recording Academy, the leading organisation serving music creators, is evolving to be a more global organisation,” he said.
Tyla’s brand soars ahead of debut album as Grammys 2024 ratings surge
Nigerian superstar Davido said as an African musician, he was excited for this venture.
“It acknowledges our vibrant talent and the global influence of African music. This initiative offers a platform for creators, elevating our cultural expressions and uniting us through music,” he said
Beninois-French singer-songwriter and actress Angelique Kidjo shared similar sentiments.
“The Recording Academy is accelerating its efforts to serve music people everywhere, and Africa is ready with open arms. We are a continent of music and young, passionate music makers. I’m proud to see the Academy forming partnerships with Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and no doubt more to come!” she said.
American actress and singer Kat Graham said as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency, she understood how interconnected the world is and this project was set to amplify it.
“I applaud the Recording Academy for expanding its activities to Africa and the Middle East, two of the fastest-growing regions. This visionary move will amplify the role music can play as a force for good in the world while showcasing diverse voices and fostering cultural unity on a global scale,” she said.
For the past two years, the Academy’s leaders have travelled throughout these regions, participated in listening sessions, received high-level briefings, tours and demonstrations, and obtained insight directly from both the governmental ministries and music creators driving innovation in these markets.
This endeavour is expected to champion music creators by providing them with a platform, empowering them through enhanced training (through its online learning platform, Grammy Go), celebrating Africa's musical heritage, and advocating for intellectual property (IP) legislation.
“This is exciting because music is one of humanity’s greatest natural resources,” said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy. “It is critical that the people who dedicate themselves to creating music have support, resources and opportunities, no matter where they are from.”
Tshepo Mahloele, chair of Arena Holdings, spoke of his anticipation to see South African stars being acknowledged on a global stage.
“It is an exciting era for African and particularly South African music to finally work with the Recording Academy in ways that will provide the opportunity for African music to be recognised and celebrated on the global stage. We are proud to have advanced this exciting partnership,” he said.
