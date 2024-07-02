Limpopo premier Ramathuba congratulates Makhadzi on BET win

“Makhadzi's unique and powerful voice, combined with her vibrant energy and undeniable stage presence, has captivated audiences around the world. This prestigious award is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for her craft. We are immensely proud of Makhadzi's achievement and look forward to witnessing her continued success on the global stage,” said Ramathuba.
Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has extended heartfelt congratulations to musical sensation Makhadzi for her victory at the 2024 BET Awards in the US.
From her humble beginnings in the dusty streets of Ha-Mashamba to the glitzy stage of the BET Awards in Los Angeles, Makhadzi's journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Her unique sound and dynamic performances have resonated with fans across the globe, earning her a well-deserved place among the music industry's elite.
Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, won the prestigious Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act award, a significant milestone in her flourishing career.
“Congratulations Makhadzi! On behalf of the people of Limpopo Province, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the incredibly talented singer Makhadzi for her well-deserved win of the Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act at the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles, USA,” said the premier on X.
“Makhadzi's unique and powerful voice, combined with her vibrant energy and undeniable stage presence, has captivated audiences around the world. This prestigious award is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for her craft. We are immensely proud of Makhadzi's achievement and look forward to witnessing her continued success on the global stage,” said Ramathuba.
The 28-year-old singer performed on Friday at the BET International nominees celebration at the Grammy Museum, wearing a stunning South African flag-inspired red silk gown. The gown featured a large sculptural piece beaded with the colours of the national flag and took Mamello Makha more than 10 days to design and create it.
When receiving the award at the BET red carpet pre-show outside and upon being announced as the winner, Makhadzi lay down on her side on the floor, which is often seen as a sign of honour, gratitude and respect in her culture.
“I’m so happy, I’m someone who started music from the streets, and today I’m here, my dream just came true. I’m speechless, all I’m gonna say is that it’s possible for a black child to make it, and this is the best birthday ever. Everyone is waiting for me at home to bring home the award and today is my birthday so it brought me good luck,” Makhadzi told TimesLIVE
“Number 1, position 1, everything about you is number 1. Zwothe Zwivhuya zwide kha ene, [All the good things and God's blessings must come to you],” said Ramathuba ,highlighting the overwhelming support and joy of the province for Makhadzi's international recognition.
Makhadzi will be welcomed back at OR Tambo Airport this Wednesday.
