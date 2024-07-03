TshisaLIVE

IN PICS | ‘I used to perform in taverns, now my price is going up. Grammys are next’: Makhadzi on BET Award win

‘God was with me. I think he felt the pain I was in as I had to take out my last money and he blessed me with this award’

03 July 2024 - 13:45
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
Makhadzi was welcomed by family and government officials at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg when she landed with her BET Award on July 3 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport was buzzing with excitement when BET Award winner Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona touched down on Wednesday morning.

Makhadzi won the prestigious Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act award on Sunday in Los Angeles.

When Makhadzi arrived at the airport, beaming with excitement while holding the award high, she was welcomed with applause from fans and family, cheering praises and ululating while chanting “Makhadzi, Makhadzi”.

The Limpopo-born star expressed her excitement about the award and said her hard work was finally paying off.

“I deserved this, I worked hard for this. I’m here today because of the hard work I put in. I used to perform in taverns, but because I’ve always believed in myself and loved my craft, I’m here with support of my fans,” she said.

“Now my price is going up. They must watch out. We are going for a Grammy next!”

Makhadzi recently revealed she had to borrow money to attend the awards ceremony because she had to pay a SA Revenue Service debt. 

She believes God heard her prayers. “God was with me. I think he felt the pain I was in as I had to take out my last money and he blessed me with this award so I could make that money times 20. It’s all about being patient and believing in yourself.

“Black child, you must believe in yourself, believe in your dreams, stay true to yourself, and everything is possible.

“I think I’m a miracle child. If you know where I started and where I come from until today, God brought me to this world so that those who don’t believe in his miracles can believe.”

Here are more pictures of Makhadzi’s arrival by Thapelo Morebudi:

Makhadzi was beaming with pride when she returned to South Africa with her BET Award for Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Makhadzi in the international arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport after her big win in Los Angeles.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Makhadzi was welcomed home by family, government officials and fans.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thomas Ralivhoha Makhadzi and Josphina Randela at OR Tambo International Airport with Makhadzi.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Makhadzi says she is aiming for a Grammy after her BET win.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

