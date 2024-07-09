BET Award winner Makhadzi has shared her joy at winning the prestigious Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act award, describing it as a dream come true.
Speaking with A-Listers columnist Craig Jacobs in Durban in July 2024, she expressed her excitement.
"It's always exciting because it's everyone's dream. I've been dreaming about it and I have it and I'm happy. I only thank God for adding other blessings on top of the blessings," says Makhadzi.
WATCH | 'I've been dreaming about it and I have it': Makhadzi on BET Award win
