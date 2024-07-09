TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'I've been dreaming about it and I have it': Makhadzi on BET Award win

09 July 2024 - 15:51
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
BET award winner Makhadzi says she was dreaming about winning this international award and now finally has it. She was speaking to A-Listers columnist Craig Jacobs at the Durban in July 2024. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

BET Award winner Makhadzi has shared her joy at winning the prestigious Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act award, describing it as a dream come true.

Speaking with A-Listers columnist Craig Jacobs in Durban in July 2024, she expressed her excitement.

"It's always exciting because it's everyone's dream. I've been dreaming about it and I have it and I'm happy. I only thank God for adding other blessings on top of the blessings," says Makhadzi.

