Second Lady Humile Mashatile 'dumps' late former husband's cancer foundation

Deputy President Paul Mashatile's wife Humile Mashatile has “dumped” her late former husband's foundation, sources say.

In 2011, the late Songezo Mjongile and Humile celebrated their wedding at an exclusive estate with 450 guests and a five-tier cake.

Details of the nuptials were kept under wraps by the former ANC Youth League leader and provincial secretary of the party in the Western Cape.

Guests included Julius Malema, Fikile Mbalula and Marius Fransman. Tokyo Sexwale toasted the couple, wishing them “long and happy lives”.

Mjongile died after battling colon cancer in 2020. Two years later Humile tied the knot with Mashatile.

This week it was reported Humile had shifted her focus from the Songezo Mjongile Foundation, established to help people living with cancer.