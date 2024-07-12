TshisaLIVE

Second Lady Humile Mashatile 'dumps' late former husband's cancer foundation

12 July 2024 - 15:32 By KGOMOTSO MOGANEDI
Second Lady Humile Mashatile (formerly Mjongile) and her husband Paul Mashatile. Humile is said to have shifted her focus to her marriage.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile's wife Humile Mashatile has “dumped” her late former husband's foundation, sources say.

In 2011, the late Songezo Mjongile and Humile celebrated their wedding at an exclusive estate with 450 guests and a five-tier cake.

Details of the nuptials were kept under wraps by the former ANC Youth League leader and provincial secretary of the party in the Western Cape.

Guests included Julius Malema, Fikile Mbalula and Marius Fransman. Tokyo Sexwale toasted the couple, wishing them “long and happy lives”.

Mjongile died after battling colon cancer in 2020. Two years later Humile tied the knot with Mashatile.

This week it was reported Humile had shifted her focus from the Songezo Mjongile Foundation, established to help people living with cancer.

Sources told TshisaLIVE that Humile last participated on the foundation's social page in May last year.

“This woman has changed and the change was brought about by her wedding to Paul Mashatile. Everything now is focused towards her marriage and other avenues of her business. It's sad what's happening and people were looking forward to the growth of this foundation, but it's going nowhere,” said a source.

Another source said: “I guess her married life has got the better of her as it is evident that the foundation is no longer her priority.”

Commenting to TshisaLIVE through Paul Mashatile's spokesperson Keith Khoza, Humile said: “Kindly note that while I launched the Songezo Mjongile Foundation, a very dear project to my heart, I had to waive my responsibilities to the foundation handing them over to the family to continue with. It was always a cause close to the family, who agreed to continue and further the growth of the foundation.

“In my current capacity with my husband, we have initiated the Paul and Humile Mashatile Foundation, a foundation dedicated to autistic children and children's needs.”

TimesLIVE

