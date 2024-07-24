TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Tira denies recording a diss track aimed at Dumi Mkokstad

24 July 2024 - 14:45
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
Dumi Mkokstad and DJ Tira engaged in a heated dispute at Tsakane Stadium last weekend. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

DJ Tira has denied he has recorded a song aimed at gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad.

This comes after the gospel star and Big Zulu engaged in a heated argument at Tsakane Stadium over DJ Tira including professional players in his team instead of having amateur players for the fourth instalment of Big Zulu's celebrity soccer tournament.  

Sources close to the Afrotainment boss said he was disgusted by what happened during the tournament.

"We all can see this is a diss song towards Dumi Mkokstad. He saw himself being trolled on social media since Sunday, so he took this opportunity to take a swipe at Dumi for his antics on Sunday," said a source.

Another said: "He has been hard at work in the studio composing Rules Are Rules  dedicated to Dumi because his antics embarrassed the whole tournament. To make things worse, everything was aired on national television (SABC Sports).

"I overheard the tournament was overshadowed by Dumi's stunts. People are not talking about the winners of the tournament but are talking about the episode Dumi displayed on live television."

TshisaLIVE has learnt Rules Are Rules will be released on Friday.

TshisaLIVE contacted DJ Tira, who dismissed the claims the song is a diss track.

"It is not a diss track. The song is a gqom track and fun to listen to," he said.

