Kwaito singer Mapaputsi dismisses claims he is bedridden
Kwaito star Mapaputsi has refuted claims he is bedridden. Real name Sandile Ngwenya, known for his hit song Izinja, Mapaputsi was reported to be suffering from health issues. This week, Mapaputsi posted a video on his WhatsApp status in which he refutes claims he is bedridden.
He said: “Baphi laba, baphi laba...bathi ubani osembhedeni? (Where are they, where are they...they say I'm bedridden?) Angizwanga...mina ngise Durban mos, awufuna uku'booker book see you soon (Excuse me...I'm in Durban, if you want to book, book see you soon), I'm in Durban having a good time. Baphi laba banxamba amanga ngise Durban, indaba yabo okuthi family family umuntu ulele phansi I don't know. (Where are they, they are lying about me, I'm in Durban, their news about family saying I'm bedridden I don't know)”.
LISTEN | From Tbo Touch recording a gospel album to Mapaputsi refuting claims he's bedridden: top stories of the week
Image: Miss South Africa
Miss SA Mia le Roux all smiles after being crowned
Miss SA Mia le Roux is deaf but can hear thanks to a cochlear implant she received through donations from her community. Raised in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape, her parents could not afford an implant so her community helped by raising funds for it. The Miss SA event was hosted by media personality Bonang Matheba at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
Join the discussion:
McKenzie slams 'racism' surrounding crowning of Miss SA Mia le Roux
Metro FM's Tbo Touch to release a gospel album
Metro FM's Tbo Touch is collaborating with Grammy award-winning Zakes Bantwini and they are set to release an album. “Zakes and I have recorded a gospel song and we are about to complete our soon-to-be-named gospel album, it's a prayer album. Replenishment has partnered with the City of Tshwane which is a big deal, as we'll be working with service providers from Tshwane.”
Tbo Touch gets first shot in a recording studio as he prepares for gospel album with Zakes Bantwini
Mihlali Ndamase on her relationship
Mihlali Ndamase has finally broken her silence to address claims of her being in an abusive relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe, who has denied abusing the YouTuber. On Monday, Mihlali shared an open letter saying the matter that was now in the public domain had “deeply” affected her and her business.
‘I admit I was involved in a toxic relationship’ — Mihlali Ndamase breaks her silence
Death of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule
A statement shared by Zanele's husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, revealed the Crown Gospel Awards founder and Ukhozi FM presenter died in the early hours on Monday at Parklands Hospital. Her memorial service was held on Thursday at the GNF church in Durban, while her funeral will take place at the Durban ICC on Saturday and she'll be laid to rest at Mariannhill cemetery in Pinetown, Durban.
Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has died
Kwaito singer Mapaputsi dismisses claims he is bedridden
Kwaito star Mapaputsi has refuted claims he is bedridden. Real name Sandile Ngwenya, known for his hit song Izinja, Mapaputsi was reported to be suffering from health issues. This week, Mapaputsi posted a video on his WhatsApp status in which he refutes claims he is bedridden.
He said: “Baphi laba, baphi laba...bathi ubani osembhedeni? (Where are they, where are they...they say I'm bedridden?) Angizwanga...mina ngise Durban mos, awufuna uku'booker book see you soon (Excuse me...I'm in Durban, if you want to book, book see you soon), I'm in Durban having a good time. Baphi laba banxamba amanga ngise Durban, indaba yabo okuthi family family umuntu ulele phansi I don't know. (Where are they, they are lying about me, I'm in Durban, their news about family saying I'm bedridden I don't know)”.
‘I’m not bedridden,’ says Mapaputsi
'Friends of Amstel: The Challenge' game show to launch on e.tv
Amstel beer premiered its new game show Friends of Amstel: The Challenge at an exclusive, star-studded watch party on Wednesday night. The premiere was at Artistry in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event attracted an impressive line-up of guests and fans who gathered for a night of fun and friendship, including Boohle, Sjava, Zee Nxumalo, Pearl Thusi, Lawrence Maleka and Ricardo Da Costa.
LISTEN | 'Friends of Amstel: The Challenge' game show to launch on e.tv
MORE:
LISTEN | From Mihlali’s relationship with Leeroy to Shebeshxt’s return — top stories of the week
LISTEN | From Da L.E.S health woes to Malaika music rights spat — top stories of the week
LISTEN | From Big Zulu’s tournament debacle to the death of Malome Vector — top stories of the week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos