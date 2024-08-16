TshisaLIVE

Gayton McKenzie hits back at comedian David Kau

16 August 2024 - 14:14
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
Comedian David Kau directed a social media post at the minister.
Image: Instagram/ David Kau

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie isn't a pushover, and appears to have put comedian David Kau in his place.

The comedian posted on social media platform X, telling the minister he was concerned about the comedy and entertainment industry.

He posted: “Do we have to be in the Olympics or die before stand-up comedians can meet you @GaytonMcK ? We know we’re not recognised and there’s no category for us, though we have employed hundreds of people without any government assistance and would appreciate a meeting, please.

“Please advise who to contact to have a meeting with you. I will go on a run [or] walk with you and spin cars, whatever it takes.”

He pleaded with his followers to widely share the post until it reached the minister.

Minutes later the former Zar Lounge owner responded: “I have attended every comedy show you ever had. I bought loads of tickets despite you offering them for free. I even bought for my staff. I booked you last year for our event at Houghton Hotel. I can’t have you insinuating I don’t care about comedians.”

The minister cautioned the funnyman to be mindful of his approach when addressing his grievances. 

