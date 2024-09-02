‘Cosmetic surgery is an expression of freedom of self-expression’: Khanyi Mbau after going under the knife again

While many have perceived she has self-esteem issues, Khanyi believes beauty is subjective and rooted in self-expression and is therefore not phased by comments made by critics.
“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. One’s beauty is not physical but a deep sense of self. Beauty is unspoken truth through the physical. It is one’s choice to express in any way they want. Over the years my expressions have changed as I mature. I see myself in different ways due to my exposure to different cultures, places and experiences.
“Cosmetic surgery is an expression of freedom of self-expression. I am not of this body; it only houses my soul. It’s my character that should define my values, not what I look like. Confidence is not being boxed by the norms.”
Khanyi said her message is one of self-acceptance, empowerment and living life on one's own terms — and should one want to go through surgery, one should do it for the right reasons.
“I have a very strong support structure. I am not defined by what I see in the mirror but what I feel when I close my eyes or lie alone in the dark. That’s what my true self is. I have women gaining confidence through my brave choices encouraging them to also explore and live out their wildest dreams.
“I do what I love and it serves me. It waits for me to command what’s next.”
Some people believe undergoing surgery can be addictive. But based on her experience, Khanyi said she merely does what serves her and does not suffer from it: “It would be a very expensive addiction. I feel we all know what our desires are and the drive to achieving them may come across as an addiction to someone who has no idea what I am about.”
Image: Instagram/Khanyi Mbau
Khanyi Mbau has chosen to do away with quick fixes when it comes to procedures and recently went under the knife to achieve a more permanent solution.
The actress and reality TV star recently jetted off to Mono Clinic in Izmir, Turkey, to undergo a blepharoplasty, which is a procedure that reduces bagginess from your lower eyelids and removes excess skin from your upper eyelids.
The six-hour invasive procedure leaves minimal scarring on the face, and can take about three weeks for the bruises to subside and three months to show full recovery.
“We first need to understand surgery and self-love have no relation. People have tried to cushion their discomfort about what they feel is taboo by labelling their projections and saying surgery is a result of a lack of self-love,” Khanyi told TshisaLIVE.
“I am a naturally confident person so any procedure has never been about self-love and self-confidence. I cannot also attach self-love to any needle or procedure. Self-love is not something you apply. Self-love is love. One needs to just be and let live, and then love flows.”
Khanyi has undergone several cosmetic procedures including botox, fillers, threads, veneers, liposuction breast augmentation twice and blepharoplasty.
'I grew tired of Botox and fillers' — Khanyi Mbau trends after undergoing surgery again
