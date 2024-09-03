TshisaLIVE

It drained me: Sonia Booth opens up about ‘hellish’ divorce

03 September 2024 - 11:06
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former model and businesswoman Sonia Booth talks about her divorce. File photo.
Former model and businesswoman Sonia Booth talks about her divorce. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

Businesswoman and former TV star Sonia Booth has spoken out about her recent divorce from her former soccer legend husband Matthew Booth, revealing the emotional toll the process took on her.

The divorce, finalised less than two months ago, followed a highly publicised separation in 2022 after Booth exposed her husband's infidelity on social media.

“It was a year and five months of legal battles, heavily contested and nasty. It drained me emotionally, physically and financially. But I think all that was necessary because I was not about to settle under terms that were going to come back to bite me later in life,” Sonia said in an interview with Radio 2000.

“It's been quite a rollercoaster ride. I'm grateful for the support system I have because, had it not been for that, I wouldn't be sitting here today. I think I would've been in a mental institution, or I would have died, and I'm not exaggerating when I say that.”

While being admitted to the ICU was one of the worst experiences to happen to her, she said the divorce process felt like hell.

Sonia Booth talks to Aspasia Karras about beauty and the bullies

The Sonia I know has always had a deep well of composure from which to draw and a scathing wit. It’s quite a combination — frankly I would be scared ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

“I thought surviving the ICU was the worst experience. No, it was not. The past year and five months have been. If I ever needed to know what hell looks or feels like, I've been there and come out of it. What you see now is a phoenix, and there's no stopping because I've been through it. I've been through the fire, and the fact that I came out of it alive from the ashes means you've got another force you have to put up with,” she said.

Despite going through a challenging divorce, she maintains a positive outlook.

“All I experienced in the past year and five months happened for my own good. I believe everything happens for a reason, and it was all to strengthen me, to test my faith and to see how well-anchored I am.

“It happened for me to see what an incredible support system I have. I'm speaking about my mother and aunts. My sons have been an incredible source of strength. Having my boys show me the love they do, not once have they ever judged me. They love me unconditionally and remind me daily of what an incredible mother I am. That keeps me alive.”

In November 2022 Sonia shared posts detailing how Matthew had allegedly been cheating on her for almost a year with his mistress. She hired a private investigator, who confirmed her initial suspicions.

The infamous cheesecake story was the biggest revelation at the time. Matthew had baked a cheesecake at night, but in the morning it was gone. Sonia said he had baked it for his mistress. Sonia left the cake carrier on the garage floor where he parked to show him she knew about the alleged infidelity.

Using her pain as motivation, the mother of two decided to capitalise on the cheesecake saga. She launched her business called Marula Cheesecake Passion, offering liqueur-infused ice cream, frozen yogurt, and alcoholic popcorn.

“The lemons were thrown in my direction, and I took the lemons and made lemonade,” she said.

“It was a no-brainer. Everybody who talks about me doesn't finish a sentence until they mention cheesecake. The word cheesecake was trending not only in South Africa, not only in Africa, but worldwide. People living in New York and Massachusetts were sending me messages of support.”

READ MORE:

Matthew Booth set to honour Patrick Mbuthu through Booth Africa foundation

Supersport analyst and former Amaglug-glug captain Matthew Booth is set to honour South African sporting legend Patrick “Ace” Mbuthu.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'It was a no-brainer' — Sonia Booth on capitalising on the cheesecake saga for Valentine's Day

"It's not an easy time for me, we are in the middle of a divorce settlement and we haven't reached that stage of agreement so it's a difficult time," ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Sonia Booth exposes 'cheating' hubby Matthew Booth in 'show and tell'

Cheesecake and private investigators - Sonia Booth reveals shocking revelations about her marriage breakdown.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'It's heartbreaking that I wasn't welcomed': Chidimma opens up about ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Maphorisa responds to claims he exploited Samthing Soweto TshisaLIVE
  3. Five minutes with rising star ZhuriX as she unveils debut EP 'Midnight Thoughts' TshisaLIVE
  4. Vulela Ma'Weekend claims he got scammed TshisaLIVE
  5. Musa Khawula wants an isiZulu interpreter for his murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

The Road Ahead | Her Future Plans As Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 And Beyond
ANC Youth League media briefing l The future of the GNU