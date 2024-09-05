Mzansi Magic is bringing a new reality show Ama Grootman which will delve into the lives of six wealthy friends, known as “omalume be soft life”, as they navigate the highs and lows of their success, starting on October 24 at 8pm.
The show follows the six friends: Andile Khumalo (the mediator), Bheki Hlophe (mayor), Busani Ndwalane (Mr Plans), Bonga Madlala (big spender), Mpho Mbili (black sheep) and Jackey Ngcobo (the blesser) from Shepstone as they immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of KwaZulu-Natal and experience the unique challenges that come with their privileged lifestyle.
The trailer of the show, which is already making waves online, showcases the lavish lifestyles of these friends with luxurious cars, extravagant parties and opulent homes while maintaining their friendships and families.
'Omalume be soft life' to feature in new reality show 'Ama Grootman'
Mayor, blesser and big spender labelled among the six friends
Image: Dstv/ Mzansi magic
Head of reality middle and mass Mbalenhle Ntuli said the show promises an unfiltered look at how the friends balance their social and personal lives.
“Ama Grootman untaps a new universe on TV, focusing on the new money phenomenon, fast life, partying, dating and maintaining relationships that keep them grounded.
“This goes beyond the 'fast life' as these six friends manage their wealth, confront their issues and tackle unresolved conflicts,” Ntuli said.
The announcement of the show sparked heated debate on social media. While some are excited to see the lavish lifestyles of the “omalume be soft life”, others have criticised it. Here are reactions on X:
