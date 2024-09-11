POLL | What do you think about actress Gcina Mkhize refusing to move out of an auctioned house?

Award-winning actress Gcina Mkhize is in the spotlight after she refused to move out of her house which was sold at an auction to a businessman in October 2023.
The former Isibaya actress bought the house in 2015, but experienced financial problems in 2021 and defaulted on paying her mortgage. She had defaulted on payments and owed about R200,000 on the house when Dzivhu Mashile bought it for R701,000.
Mkhize topped social media trends this week after a video circulated of her pleading with the public to help her and her children as the new home owner started refurbishments. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mkhize said she will not leave the house until a court order compels her to do so.
“I will move when the court tells me to move out. I need to go to court and present my case and if the ruling says I should move out, I will. If the court doesn't say I should leave, I won't,” she said.
Mkhize argued Mashile should not have bought the house while she was living in it.
“Why did he buy the house knowing there are occupants? That is arrogance.”
The house was registered under Mashile's name in January 2024.
“The lady doesn't own the house. I own the house. I've given her alternative accommodation, but she refuses. I have never harassed her. I just want my property. I bought the house, which was available on the market, and I was not at fault for that,” Mashile said.
The new owner faces a predicament as he says he cannot afford legal fees to initiate court processes to force Mkhize to move out of the house.
“She's been living in the house for about nine months with no intention of leaving. I will continue renovating the house with or without her. If she maintains she doesn't want to leave, I will take legal action — but it's something I can't afford.”
TimesLIVE
