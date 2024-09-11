TshisaLIVE

POLL | What do you think about actress Gcina Mkhize refusing to move out of an auctioned house?

11 September 2024 - 12:47
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Actress Gcina Mkhize is in the spotlight.
Actress Gcina Mkhize is in the spotlight.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Award-winning actress Gcina Mkhize is in the spotlight after she refused to move out of her house which was sold at an auction to a businessman in October 2023. 

The former Isibaya actress bought the house in 2015, but experienced financial problems in 2021 and defaulted on paying her mortgage. She had defaulted on payments and owed about R200,000 on the house when Dzivhu Mashile bought it for R701,000. 

Mkhize topped social media trends this week after a video circulated of her pleading with the public to help her and her children as the new home owner started refurbishments. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mkhize said she will not leave the house until a court order compels her to do so.

“I will move when the court tells me to move out. I need to go to court and present my case and if the ruling says I should move out, I will. If the court doesn't say I should leave, I won't,” she said. 

Mkhize argued Mashile should not have bought the house while she was living in it. 

“Why did he buy the house knowing there are occupants? That is arrogance.” 

The house was registered under Mashile's name in January 2024.

“The lady doesn't own the house. I own the house. I've given her alternative accommodation, but she refuses. I have never harassed her. I just want my property. I bought the house, which was available on the market, and I was not at fault for that,” Mashile said.

The new owner faces a predicament as he says he cannot afford legal fees to initiate court processes to force Mkhize to move out of the house.

“She's been living in the house for about nine months with no intention of leaving. I will continue renovating the house with or without her. If she maintains she doesn't want to leave, I will take legal action — but it's something I can't afford.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EXCLUSIVE | Staff face evictions as ANC and YL pass the buck over nonpayment of workers

Insider reveals details of the suffering experienced by support staff whose bank accounts have been left dry by the league and its mother body
Politics
10 hours ago

Old age home residents live in fear after invasion by ‘drug peddlers and prostitutes’

The Johannesburg high court has dismissed an urgent application to remove the illegal occupiers, saying the invaders' presence posed no danger to the ...
News
5 days ago

SA woman rescued from Croatia after ‘assault’ by landlord now wants justice

Dirco's Clayson Monyela was instrumental in facilitating her return but says SA women are falling prey to human traffickers
News
3 weeks ago

City of Cape Town and homeless residents at odds over eviction

Eviction application relates to seven sites occupied since April 2020 by between 150 and 200 people, city tells high court
News
3 weeks ago

Renewed fight against ‘mass eviction project sold as a development’ despite deaths

An anti-mining activist who survived an attempted assassination four months ago may be in hiding, but he will continue to fight “violence and ...
News
1 month ago

All who live in a 'family home' should have a say in its sale: report

The report finds that women and children, often the primary occupants of family homes, are disproportionately affected by family home-related ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Viewers gear up for the return of BET’s ‘Queendom’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Malcolm X's poor background propelled him to help the needy TshisaLIVE
  3. Car crash survivor Puleng Phoofolo undergoes surgery TshisaLIVE
  4. POLL | What do you think about actress Gcina Mkhize refusing to move out of an ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Spikiri and wife Rushka celebrate anniversary TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng back in court
Blinken says Russia received missiles from Iran | REUTERS