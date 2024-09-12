TshisaLIVE

Media personality Carol Bouwer reveals Miss World SA date and venue

12 September 2024 - 11:44
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Businesswoman Carol Bouwer is excited about Miss World SA.
Businesswoman Carol Bouwer is excited about Miss World SA.
Image: Instagram

Media personality Carol Bouwer has revealed the Miss World South Africa date and venue.

Miss World South Africa is back for a second iteration under Bouwer whose media business includes The Mbokodo Awards, Motswako, the African Odyssey and now for a second year running Miss World.

The event will be hosted on October 5 at Sun City, North West.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bouwer said she has been supported by Sun International and other sponsors in her quest to build future leaders out of smart pageant girls.

“Thirty years ago I travelled around the world gathering memories with the finalists. A journey that started in the Seychelles and culminated at Sun City. I am honoured to return to a place I view as central to pageantry on the continent.”

Jacqui Mofokeng, Miss South Africa in 1993, changed perceptions of beauty. Some people were affronted by the idea of a beautiful woman whose intellect was without question.

“We are getting ready for finale week. The set is designed and we are excited to welcome everyone to see our finalists. Truly a remarkable group. Seeing South Africa crown someone who will help us win the Miss World crown,” said Bouwer.

She's looking forward to the pageant and there aren't any changes, just growth.

Asked what role the new Miss World South Africa will play after the crowning, she said: “Foremost, she is going to represent us at Miss World and second, she is going to engage our nation at all critical points throughout the year as a role model, a speaker, a builder and a helping hand where needed.” 

READ MORE:

'Her most beloved and cherished role was being a mom': moments from Thabiso Sikwane’s memorial

"The sadness of not being able to see you again, Thabiso, is countered by the privilege of knowing you lived."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

South Africa's second lady endorses Miss World SA pageant

Carol Bouwer says she is building a long legacy with the pageant.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Carol Bouwer and her hubby celebrate 23 years together

'I may not fit the fabulous Fassler frock anymore, but I am grateful that my heart sits safely ensconced in yours.'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Miss World SA Claude Mashego hosts beauty queens in her hometown

"I'm excited to be reunited with my Miss World sisters and to take them on a visit to my province," Mashego said.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Makhadzi apologises for offending deaf community in music video TshisaLIVE
  2. Ex-presenter Sbu Buthelezi threatens to expose Ukhozi FM's 'dirt' in book TshisaLIVE
  3. Linda Sebezo fires back at critics judging her Shoprite shopping spree TshisaLIVE
  4. Media personality Carol Bouwer reveals Miss World SA date and venue TshisaLIVE
  5. 'South Africa is doing so much winning' — Mzansi celebrates Tyla's VMA award TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen reviews GNU and SA's future - Press Club Speech
Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng back in court