Longwe Twala, son of legendary musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, who was arrested alongside his brother Sello for theft, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.
Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house recently while allegedly on drugs and stole clothes, household items and equipment worth more than R200,000.
Longwe will remain in custody until his case resumes on September 25, when he will hear his bail application. His lawyer said "they need to prepare" for it.
TimesLIVE
Longwe Twala theft case postponed
Image: Tsheko Kabasia
Longwe Twala, son of legendary musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, who was arrested alongside his brother Sello for theft, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.
Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house recently while allegedly on drugs and stole clothes, household items and equipment worth more than R200,000.
Longwe will remain in custody until his case resumes on September 25, when he will hear his bail application. His lawyer said "they need to prepare" for it.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Longwe Twala theft case back in court
POLL | Is Longwe Twala a spoilt brat?
Longwe Twala's case postponed due to previous conviction for shoplifting
LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos