Longwe Twala theft case postponed

16 September 2024 - 10:46
Joy Mphande Journalist
Longwe Twala is alleged to have broken into his father's studio and stolen equipment. File photo.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Longwe Twala, son of legendary musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, who was arrested alongside his brother Sello for theft, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday. 

Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house recently while allegedly on drugs and stole clothes, household items and equipment worth more than R200,000.

Longwe will remain in custody until his case resumes on September 25, when he will hear his bail application. His lawyer said "they need to prepare" for it.  

