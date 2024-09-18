TshisaLIVE

Janet Jackson withdraws from DStv Delicious Festival after family loss

18 September 2024 - 08:18
Joy Mphande Journalist
Multiple Grammy award-winner Janet Jackson will not perform at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival powered by LottoStar on September 21 2024.
Image: Supplied

The DStv Delicious Festival powered by Lottostar has announced Janet Jackson will no longer headline the event due to pressing family commitments after the death of her brother Tito Jackson.

The Jackson 5's Tito died in New Mexico on Sunday after suffering a medical emergency, according to local law enforcement officials.

Janet was set to be one of the international headliners at the two-day festival. 

Janet's management said: "Janet's brother Tito passed away this past Sunday. For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with family. Management is making plans to come back next year. Janet also wishes to thank all of her South African fans for the warm and heart-felt support she's receiving at this difficult time."

The festival is expected to announce an international replacement. 

"We send our deepest condolences and support to Janet and her family during this time of mourning. We understand many fans were excited to see Janet Jackson perform, and the festival’s management team is actively working on securing a suitable international replacement headliner to ensure an unforgettable experience."

