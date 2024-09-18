Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho has been announced as the official host of Miss World South Africa.
With an impressive resume of hosting high-profile events, including Idols SA and various award shows, ProVerb said hosting Miss World South Africa is more than a career highlight.
He took to his timeline excitedly speaking on what the opportunity meant to him.
“I’m excited to share that I’ve been confirmed as the official host for Miss World South Africa 2024!” he said. “This prestigious platform celebrates the strength, beauty and intelligence of South African women, and I am deeply grateful to be a part of this incredible journey.
“Hosting this event is not just a career highlight but an opportunity to contribute to a movement that empowers women and inspires future leaders. Thank you to the Miss World South Africa team for this incredible opportunity. I can't wait to witness the brilliance of all the contestants as they shine on the global stage.”
ProVerb set to host Miss World South Africa 2024
'Hosting this event is not just a career highlight but an opportunity to contribute to a movement that empowers women'
Image: Instagram/ProVerb
Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho has been announced as the official host of Miss World South Africa.
With an impressive resume of hosting high-profile events, including Idols SA and various award shows, ProVerb said hosting Miss World South Africa is more than a career highlight.
He took to his timeline excitedly speaking on what the opportunity meant to him.
“I’m excited to share that I’ve been confirmed as the official host for Miss World South Africa 2024!” he said. “This prestigious platform celebrates the strength, beauty and intelligence of South African women, and I am deeply grateful to be a part of this incredible journey.
“Hosting this event is not just a career highlight but an opportunity to contribute to a movement that empowers women and inspires future leaders. Thank you to the Miss World South Africa team for this incredible opportunity. I can't wait to witness the brilliance of all the contestants as they shine on the global stage.”
READ MORE:
Zozibini Tunzi shows off new look as judge at Miss Universe Vietnam
Dr Esther Mahlangu's newly opened art studio attracts Miss World SA hopefuls
Media personality Carol Bouwer reveals Miss World SA date and venue
LootLove and Proverb to host Metro FM Music Awards 2024
Proverb ‘excited for the next chapter’ as he works towards getting MBA
‘Be humble’ - ProVerb shares small but impactful lessons he’s learnt in showbiz
ProVerb reveals he was ready to quit his radio dream ‘but God said no’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos