In a recent viral video, American rapper Busta Rhymes pleaded for the return of a phone stolen during a club appearance at LIV Sandton at the weekend.
Known for his rapid-fire lyrical delivery and electrifying performances, Busta took to the mic to address the crowd about the incident.
Trevor George Smith Jnr, better known as Busta Rhymes, made a heartfelt plea: “$5,000 [R86,850] to the person who returns this young lady’s phone to her.”
His emotional appeal resonated with many and showcased his commitment to doing the right thing.
He emphasised the importance of community, pleading for the phone to be returned to the owner.
“Please bring it back. Let’s do the honourable thing. Let’s work within the African people and the way we are supposed to. Let’s do the right thing. That’s not nice,” he said.
Determined to help the woman affected by the theft, Busta expressed his frustration: “I want that iPhone 12, f**k you. I am not joking. I am smiling because I am happy. I am not happy about this lady’s pain.”
Busta Rhymes offers R90k for phone stolen at Sandton club
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Busta was in South Africa as part of an international headlining act with Jason Derulo at the DSTV Delicious Festival on September 21. With 12 Grammy nominations, multiple platinum albums, and hits including Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check, Break Ya Neck and I Know What You Want, he remains a legendary figure in hip-hop, known for his energetic flow and unique style.
