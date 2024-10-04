Cassper Nyovest's apology to the mother of his child
After being flooded with social media scrutiny, Cassper has broken his silence with an apology.
The mother of his first child, Thobeka Majozi, spoke up about their past relationship, revealing the rapper left while their son was battling cancer.
LISTEN | From Cassper's infidelity to Chris Brown's sold-out SA show — top stories of the week
WATCH | 'This is the mess I created' — Cassper Nyovest issues a public apology to the mother of his child
Solly Moholo has died
His management team said Moholo was hospitalised in August after falling ill following his pre-album launch tour in Botswana.
"It is with sadness that we inform you on behalf of the Molokoane family, that is Solly Moholo's family, that our beloved legend has passed on."
Did the music industry fail the late Solly Moholo on his hospital bed?
The Feather Awards snub Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene
Is the Drama Queen category underwhelming? It includes Penuel Mlotshwa for his baby mama drama, food influencer Nara Smith (who is not even local) for the many times she was accused of copying Onezwa Mbola and former Malaika group member Tshedi Mholo fighting with singer Bongani Nchang over their legacy.
But how did Lebo's break-up with Letoya, one of the most viral break-ups, not make the list?
Tshedi Mholo's fight with Bongani Nchang over Malaika legacy earns them Feather Awards nod
Chris Brown concert tickets for SA sell out
The American singer is to perform in Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium on December 14 and fans flew into action to snap up tickets.
From R600 to R5,000: X users react to Chris Brown ticket prices
