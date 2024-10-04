TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | From Cassper's infidelity to Chris Brown's sold-out SA show — top stories of the week

04 October 2024 - 17:26
Joy Mphande Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Solly Moholo, Cassper Nyovest and Chris Brown made headlines this week.
Solly Moholo, Cassper Nyovest and Chris Brown made headlines this week.
Image: X

Apart from giving you the hottest scoops daily, TshisaLIVE has a podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, adding commentary from journalists and voices from your faves.

Join the discussion:

Cassper Nyovest's apology to the mother of his child

After being flooded with social media scrutiny, Cassper has broken his silence with an apology.

The mother of his first child, Thobeka Majozi, spoke up about their past relationship, revealing the rapper left while their son was battling cancer. 

WATCH | 'This is the mess I created' — Cassper Nyovest issues a public apology to the mother of his child

'Through Jesus Christ I've been able to forgive myself, rebuild, be accountable and be a man of honour.'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Solly Moholo has died

His management team said Moholo was hospitalised in August after falling ill following his pre-album launch tour in Botswana. 

"It is with sadness that we inform you on behalf of the Molokoane family, that is Solly Moholo's family, that our beloved legend has passed on."

Did the music industry fail the late Solly Moholo on his hospital bed?

Solly Moholo will be remembered for his jokes, his talent as a singer and entertainer and being a fun guy to be around.
TshisaLIVE
14 hours ago

The Feather Awards snub Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene

Is the Drama Queen category underwhelming? It includes Penuel Mlotshwa for his baby mama drama, food influencer Nara Smith (who is not even local) for the many times she was accused of copying Onezwa Mbola and former Malaika group member Tshedi Mholo fighting with singer Bongani Nchang over their legacy. 

But how did Lebo's break-up with Letoya, one of the most viral break-ups, not make the list?

Tshedi Mholo's fight with Bongani Nchang over Malaika legacy earns them Feather Awards nod

The Feather Awards snubbed Lebo Keswa's drama with Letoya Makhene in the Drama Queen category.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Chris Brown concert tickets for SA sell out

The American singer is to perform in Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium on December 14 and fans flew into action to snap up tickets.

From R600 to R5,000: X users react to Chris Brown ticket prices

Which Chris Brown concert ticket have you bought?
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

MORE:

LISTEN | From Jelly Babie finding love to Chris Brown's upcoming show in SA — top stories of the week

Catch up on the latest hot entertainment news.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | From Sindi Majola’s viral moment to Gcina Mkhize getting donations — top stories of the week

Top stories of the week.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | From Mihlali's relationship drama to Tyla's VMA win — top stories of the week

Top stories of the week.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woodblock DJs' song dance challenge earns them 28 million views TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | From Cassper's infidelity to Chris Brown's sold-out SA show — top ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nota set to appear in court after handing himself over to police TshisaLIVE
  4. Second date added after Chris Brown’s Joburg concert tickets sell out in hours TshisaLIVE
  5. The wait is over, Tyla is coming home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...
Biden urges Israel to respond 'proportionally' to Iran attack | REUTERS