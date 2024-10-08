TshisaLIVE

‘He deserved bail’ — Nota’s father maintains son’s innocence in rape case

08 October 2024 - 13:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi with his father DN Baloyi.
Image: Joy Mphande

The family of Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi are breathing a sigh of relief after the controversial artist manager was granted R5,000 bail on Monday at the Randburg magistrate's court in connection with a rape accusation filed by actress Itumeleng Bokaba.

Deben "DN" Baloyi expressed his gratitude and joy to have his son back in an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, saying he couldn't wait for the innocence of his son to be brought to light.

Deben praised the investigators and justice system for diligence ahead of his son again appearing in court on November 7.

"He deserved the bail. The bad part of it is that the person accusing him is a liar and is not telling the truth.  I'm happy they will investigate the WhatsApp text messages and eventually we will get the truth."

Nota's lawyer Matamela Khorommbi and mother.
Image: Joy Mphande

Throughout the ordeal, Nota's family have stood firmly behind him. 

His father was with him at the Randburg police station when Nota handed himself to police on Friday.

He also made it a point to travel with his wife to check on him when he was incarcerated, and they were there for him for his first appearance in court.

"My family came to visit me almost every day. It was uncomfortable to have them visit me under such conditions through a glass barrier," Nota said.  

Nota Baloyi in the Randburg magistrate's court.
Image: Joy Mphande

