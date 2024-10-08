The family of Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi are breathing a sigh of relief after the controversial artist manager was granted R5,000 bail on Monday at the Randburg magistrate's court in connection with a rape accusation filed by actress Itumeleng Bokaba.
Deben "DN" Baloyi expressed his gratitude and joy to have his son back in an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, saying he couldn't wait for the innocence of his son to be brought to light.
Deben praised the investigators and justice system for diligence ahead of his son again appearing in court on November 7.
"He deserved the bail. The bad part of it is that the person accusing him is a liar and is not telling the truth. I'm happy they will investigate the WhatsApp text messages and eventually we will get the truth."
‘He deserved bail’ — Nota’s father maintains son’s innocence in rape case
Image: Joy Mphande
The family of Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi are breathing a sigh of relief after the controversial artist manager was granted R5,000 bail on Monday at the Randburg magistrate's court in connection with a rape accusation filed by actress Itumeleng Bokaba.
Deben "DN" Baloyi expressed his gratitude and joy to have his son back in an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, saying he couldn't wait for the innocence of his son to be brought to light.
Deben praised the investigators and justice system for diligence ahead of his son again appearing in court on November 7.
"He deserved the bail. The bad part of it is that the person accusing him is a liar and is not telling the truth. I'm happy they will investigate the WhatsApp text messages and eventually we will get the truth."
Image: Joy Mphande
Throughout the ordeal, Nota's family have stood firmly behind him.
His father was with him at the Randburg police station when Nota handed himself to police on Friday.
He also made it a point to travel with his wife to check on him when he was incarcerated, and they were there for him for his first appearance in court.
"My family came to visit me almost every day. It was uncomfortable to have them visit me under such conditions through a glass barrier," Nota said.
Image: Joy Mphande
TimesLIVE
MORE:
'I’m able to be free to prove my innocence': Nota Baloyi granted R5,000 bail in rape case
'Make your judgments after an official judgment has taken place' — actress Itumeleng Bokaba on rape allegations
‘The one thing I did not want to do is give up’ — Nota Baloyi on finalising his divorce from singer Berita
LISTEN | From Phindile Gwala's involvement in politics to Nota's divorce — top stories of the week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos