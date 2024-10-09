TshisaLIVE

POLL | Can we separate art from controversial musicians' sagas?

US star Chris Brown’s concert in SA has sparked debate about whether music lovers should boycott the event due to an assault conviction

09 October 2024 - 14:33 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chris Brown's concert in SA sparks debate.
Chris Brown's concert in SA sparks debate.
Image: Chris Brown/Instagram

Have you ever found yourself liking music produced by a controversial artist? Well, you are not alone.

US singer Chris Brown’s December concert in South Africa has sparked debate whether it's OK for music lovers to embrace his concert or boycott it due to his assault conviction for beating his former girlfriend Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty in 2009. Brown served five years of supervised probation and six months of community service after pleading guilty.

While his concert at FNB Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 94,000, was sold out within hours, there has been a petition calling for the concert to be boycotted.

Among thousands who will attend the event is former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng. In a lengthy thread on social media, Phakeng said her stance against gender-based violence (GBV) had nothing to do with her attending the concert. 

“I am against GBV and condemn it. I believe those who perpetrate GBV should face the full might of the law without exceptions or leniency. But let me be clear, just in case the message didn’t sit well: I am going to attend Brown’s concert if he comes. These two things are not mutually exclusive. To suggest enjoying a concert aligns you with every past action of the artist is, at best, simplistic and, at worst, intellectually dishonest,” she said. 

“Music is bigger than the individual. It connects us and heals us in different ways. Some of us are capable of loving art while holding artists accountable. Attending the concert does not magically erase our moral stance on GBV. It does not make us hypocrites, nor does it make us blind to the gravity of Brown’s past actions. In this case I don’t have the full details of his past actions. I simply love his music. If you hold a different view, then big ups to you, but please do not impose your narrow beliefs on me or anyone for that matter.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Second date added after Chris Brown’s Joburg concert tickets sell out in hours

After tickets sold out in two hours after going on sale on Thursday, a second show for December 15 has been announced, with tickets going on sale ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

LISTEN | From Cassper's infidelity to Chris Brown's sold-out SA show — top stories of the week

Catch up on the hottest and latest entertainment news.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

From R600 to R5,000: X users react to Chris Brown ticket prices

Which Chris Brown concert ticket have you bought?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

The wait is over: Chris Brown SA performance date, venue announced

"Breezy in Joburg,"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Prophet' Enigma's message from God to Minnie Dlamini: 'Dress properly' TshisaLIVE
  2. 'The man who called me to ministry' — Loyiso Bala and other celebs pay tribute ... TshisaLIVE
  3. POLL | Can we separate art from controversial musicians' sagas? TshisaLIVE
  4. Major League DJz throw street bash in heart of New York City TshisaLIVE
  5. Mampho Brescia makes small-screen comeback in 'Soft Life' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“I am Nelson Mandela's great-grandson"
Soft Life pre-teaser | Soft Life | Showmax Original