Have you ever found yourself liking music produced by a controversial artist? Well, you are not alone.
US singer Chris Brown’s December concert in South Africa has sparked debate whether it's OK for music lovers to embrace his concert or boycott it due to his assault conviction for beating his former girlfriend Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty in 2009. Brown served five years of supervised probation and six months of community service after pleading guilty.
While his concert at FNB Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 94,000, was sold out within hours, there has been a petition calling for the concert to be boycotted.
Among thousands who will attend the event is former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng. In a lengthy thread on social media, Phakeng said her stance against gender-based violence (GBV) had nothing to do with her attending the concert.
“I am against GBV and condemn it. I believe those who perpetrate GBV should face the full might of the law without exceptions or leniency. But let me be clear, just in case the message didn’t sit well: I am going to attend Brown’s concert if he comes. These two things are not mutually exclusive. To suggest enjoying a concert aligns you with every past action of the artist is, at best, simplistic and, at worst, intellectually dishonest,” she said.
“Music is bigger than the individual. It connects us and heals us in different ways. Some of us are capable of loving art while holding artists accountable. Attending the concert does not magically erase our moral stance on GBV. It does not make us hypocrites, nor does it make us blind to the gravity of Brown’s past actions. In this case I don’t have the full details of his past actions. I simply love his music. If you hold a different view, then big ups to you, but please do not impose your narrow beliefs on me or anyone for that matter.”
POLL | Can we separate art from controversial musicians' sagas?
US star Chris Brown’s concert in SA has sparked debate about whether music lovers should boycott the event due to an assault conviction
Image: Chris Brown/Instagram
