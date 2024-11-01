'Shaka iLembe' wins big at this year's Saftas
Shaka iLembe made history at the Saftas, securing 12 awards and solidifying its place as the most awarded drama series in the event's history.
Thembinkosi Mthembu, who played King Dingiswayo, was nominated in four categories and ended up taking home the coveted Best Actor award.
LISTEN | From 'Shaka iLembe' making history to Shaune Mogaila's fatal crash — top stories of the week
Shaune Mogaila arrested after fatal car crash
Video footage of the Sekhukhune United player's car crash has gone viral.
Mogaila's BMW collided with a Hyundai Grand i10, claiming the life of a nine-year-old girl in Thembisa on Wednesday and leaving a 13-year-old and her mother severely injured.
WATCH | Footage of Shaune Mogaila car accident goes viral
Musa Mseleku reacts to health concerns
The popular polygamist and reality TV star has reacted to concerns about him being in ill health.
Isolezwe reported a source disclosed Musa had been ill for several weeks with symptoms resembling a stroke and is recovering after seeking hospital care.
Musa Mseleku laughs off health concerns amid hospitalisation reports
Thembinkosi Mthembu speaks about his role in 'Shaka iLembe' which earned him a Safta win
