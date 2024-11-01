TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | From 'Shaka iLembe' making history to Shaune Mogaila's fatal crash — top stories of the week

01 November 2024 - 15:44
Joy Mphande Journalist
'Shaka iLembe', Zandie Gumede and Musa Mseleku made headlines this week.
Image: x

Apart from giving you the hottest scoops daily, TshisaLIVE has a podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, adding commentary from journalists and voices from your faves.

Join the discussion:

Shaune Mogaila arrested after fatal car crash 

Video footage of the Sekhukhune United player's car crash has gone viral.

Mogaila's BMW collided with a Hyundai Grand i10, claiming the life of a nine-year-old girl in Thembisa on Wednesday and leaving a 13-year-old and her mother severely injured.

WATCH | Footage of Shaune Mogaila car accident goes viral

Video footage of Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila's car accident has gone viral.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Musa Mseleku reacts to health concerns 

The popular polygamist and reality TV star has reacted to concerns about him being in ill health. 

Isolezwe reported a source disclosed Musa had been ill for several weeks with symptoms resembling a stroke and is recovering after seeking hospital care.

Musa Mseleku laughs off health concerns amid hospitalisation reports

'They are saying I am in hospital as we speak.'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'Shaka iLembe' wins big at this year's Saftas

Shaka iLembe made history at the Saftas, securing 12 awards and solidifying its place as the most awarded drama series in the event's history.

Thembinkosi Mthembu, who played King Dingiswayo, was nominated in four categories and ended up taking home the coveted Best Actor award.

Thembinkosi Mthembu speaks about his role in 'Shaka iLembe' which earned him a Safta win

Isolating himself and sustaining injuries - here's how Thembinkosi Mthembu prepared for his role in 'Shaka iLembe'.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

