'It's not me,' says TikToker after a woman was prevented from reaching King Misuzulu

08 November 2024 - 14:31
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
A woman who tried to rush the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini were seated was escorted away by police at the official unveiling of a statue at King Shaka airport on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

TikToker Akhona Blaai denies she's the woman who was whisked away by eThekwini metro police and VIP bodyguards after she approached the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini were seated.

King Misuzulu and Ramaphosa were attending the unveiling of the new statue of King Shaka on Thursday at the airport named after him near Durban.

While a priest was opening the event with a prayer, the unidentified woman tried to force her way onto the stage. Metro police officers took her to an ambulance parked nearby and it’s not clear what happened after that.

In a video clip which went viral but was later deleted, she punched the officers restraining her.

Ramaphosa's bodyguards had to intervene and removed her.

On Akhona Blaai's TikTok page, she describes herself as Misuzulu's wife, sharing a video titled Me as the wife of Misuzulu Zwelithini.

TimesLIVE contacted Blaai, who denied she was the woman involved. “It was not me, you know people have their own tendencies which are not nice. It was not me. I've seen the images on social media and it's not me and a lot of people have said it's me.”

Asked why, on social media, she describes herself as the king's wife, she said: “I was just playing,” and cut the call.

Traditional Zulu prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi told TimesLIVE: “We are still waiting for SAPS [to say] whether [a] case has been opened.” 

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “This matter is being handled by Brig [Athlenda] Mathe at the national head office.”

