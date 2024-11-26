Former EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has shared health and beauty secrets, revealing how she achieves her radiant look using health and beauty products from Forever.
In a recent TikTok video, Mkhwebane invited those interested in learning more about the products to contact her.
“In case you've been wondering how I keep fit with no sickness or disease, I enjoy my aloe gel in the morning. I use aloe heat before I exercise; it is very smooth, and you don't have to rub it in; you just apply it,” she said in the video.
“I also use aloe gel in case I get a rash or mosquito bites. I use Forever Tooth Gel for my teeth — no fluoride, no preservatives. All Forever Living aloe vera products don't have preservatives. I use these products myself, and I'm also a business owner; I make extra income. If you're interested, inbox me.”
Mkhwebane posted another clip where she had just finished exercising. “No pain, no gain,” she said.
This new venture comes after Mkhwebane's departure from the EFF, the party she represented in parliament for the past year. Last month, the impeached former public protector announced that she was leaving the EFF to focus on her family. However, she has since taken on a new role as an MK party convener in Mpumalanga.
“I’m saying goodbye to you fighters. After consideration and talking to my family, they advised and felt I needed to go away, spend time with them, rest and continue to fight for the vulnerable where possible.”
From parliament to fitness influencer: Busisiwe Mkhwebane's health and beauty tips
Image: busisiwemkhwebane/ Instagram/ screenshot
Former EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has shared health and beauty secrets, revealing how she achieves her radiant look using health and beauty products from Forever.
In a recent TikTok video, Mkhwebane invited those interested in learning more about the products to contact her.
“In case you've been wondering how I keep fit with no sickness or disease, I enjoy my aloe gel in the morning. I use aloe heat before I exercise; it is very smooth, and you don't have to rub it in; you just apply it,” she said in the video.
“I also use aloe gel in case I get a rash or mosquito bites. I use Forever Tooth Gel for my teeth — no fluoride, no preservatives. All Forever Living aloe vera products don't have preservatives. I use these products myself, and I'm also a business owner; I make extra income. If you're interested, inbox me.”
Mkhwebane posted another clip where she had just finished exercising. “No pain, no gain,” she said.
This new venture comes after Mkhwebane's departure from the EFF, the party she represented in parliament for the past year. Last month, the impeached former public protector announced that she was leaving the EFF to focus on her family. However, she has since taken on a new role as an MK party convener in Mpumalanga.
“I’m saying goodbye to you fighters. After consideration and talking to my family, they advised and felt I needed to go away, spend time with them, rest and continue to fight for the vulnerable where possible.”
READ MORE:
‘Only two of your favourites remain’: Malema as Mpofu leaves EFF
Ndlozi pledges loyalty to EFF - the ‘people’s party’ - as his future comes under spotlight
LISTEN | Parliament removes Mkhwebane
‘Deserting the EFF is an assassination attempt’: Malema
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos