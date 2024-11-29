TshisaLIVE

‘I did not have a stroke’: TD Jakes grateful after health scare

29 November 2024 - 06:42
American bishop TD Jakes expressed gratitude after a health incident.
Image: bishopjakes/ Instagram

Renowned American bishop TD Jakes, real name Thomas Dexter Jakes, has expressed gratitude after surviving a “slight health incident” last Sunday while delivering a sermon in Texas.

TimesLIVE reported the 66-year-old bishop was recovering well after he was seen shaking involuntarily and sitting on a chair while struggling to speak during a livestream video of his sermon.

In an emotional video posted on X, the bishop said he was grateful he did not suffer a stroke.

“I give thanks unto the Lord that I did not have a stroke. However, the event could’ve been fatal if it weren’t for God’s intervention,” he said.

“A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional. My job is to recuperate and reflect on God’s protection.

“I'm so grateful. I'm grateful to you all, all the people who prayed, all the people who texted, all the people who had prayer vigils, all the people who were concerned and sent love. I'm just grateful. Thank you. It didn't have to turn out this way. I'm not afraid to die, but I don't want to hurt my children and the people who love me, my church and the people who need me.”

Seated in a wheelchair, he reflected on the incident, saying it served as a poignant reminder to always rely on God.

“Serving God’s people is an extraordinary privilege, and Sunday was no exception as I gave my all in delivering the message God placed on my heart. Even when I sensed the weight of my humanity and pushed through nonetheless, I’m reminded that even the strongest must rely on His strength.

“As God calls us to honour the sabbath, I’m reminded that rest is not a weakness, it is a divine gift.”

The bishop's health scare sent shock waves through his congregation and supporters, who sent well wishes for his recovery.

“While I continue to be strengthened by His grace, I stand in awe of my family and the tremendous leadership team that surrounds me. Together we press forward, steadfast in the work the Lord has set before us. I’ve heard from friends from the global community who expressed God’s love in ways that were astonishing. God’s faithfulness was unmistakable to all those present.

“I’m forever humbled by your outpouring of love and support. I will always give my best. May His presence continue to guide and sustain you and provide peace and protection over you all.”

TimesLIVE

