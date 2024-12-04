TshisaLIVE

Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Nomonde Vakalisa dies

04 December 2024 - 12:02 By DispatchLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Umhlobo Wenene FM religious programme anchor Nomonde Vakalisa has died.
Umhlobo Wenene FM religious programme anchor Nomonde Vakalisa has died.
Image: Facebook

Popular Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Nomonde Vakalisa died on Wednesday morning.

Loyiso Bala, SABC business manager for the Eastern Cape Combo, made the announcement on the station's show Khanya Gqiyazana. He said further details would be communicated in due course.

Nomonde, 47, had been ill for some time.

She was a co-host on Umhlobo Wenene's religious programmes.

In a Facebook post, her family described her as a “devoted servant of God, a loving leader and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our beloved pastor Nomonde Vakalisa, who faithfully served as the leader of Thy Will Ministries' Gqeberha branch.”

The family said funeral and memorial service arrangements would be announced soon. 

DispatchLIVE 

MORE:

IN PICS | Radio personalities bag awards for hard work

Radio personalities from national commercial and community radio stations bagged wins at the Telkom Radio Awards.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Ukhozi FM presenter Nondumiso Shazi has died

Ukhozi FM's Nondumiso Shazi, who joined the station in 2023, died on Thursday at Addington Hospital in Durban, reportedly after battling headaches ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'We have failed Solly Moholo as a nation — I think it's a bloody shame': JJ Tabane

"We have failed Solly Moholo as a nation. I think it's a bloody shame."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Limpopo radio presenter killed in road accident

Munghana Lonene FM presenter Tiyani Emmanuel Mabasa was among two people who died in a road accident in Levubu, Limpopo, on Saturday.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,' says Longwe Twala's 'aunt' as ... South Africa
  2. Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Nomonde Vakalisa dies TshisaLIVE
  3. Q&A | 'The world is looking at SA': Caiiro on making waves in music Lifestyle
  4. Afro-pop duo Malini gets Song of the Year after two decades in the industry TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Uthando Nes'thembu' set to return in dramatic new format in January TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I was never a bad boy,’ - former Ajax Cape Town teen sensation Mkhanyiseli ...
High Schools Need an Urgent Shake-up