TshisaLIVE

Lalla Hirayama gives health update after two surgeries

05 December 2024 - 13:54
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lalla Hirayama gets real with her followers.
Lalla Hirayama gets real with her followers.
Image: Instagram/ Lalla Hirayama

Lalla Hirayama has given her fans a health update after undergoing two surgeries in four days.

The media personality recently shed light on the importance of cervical health and regular pap smears after a medical examination resulted in her being diagnosed with grade 3 cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN3). 

In a recent heartfelt post, Lalla shared her thoughts on her experiences, revealing that she's been on a path of introspection and self-reflection.

Lalla candidly shared that before her move to Stellenbosch she was struggling with feelings of “inauthenticity and severe depression”, which led her to re-evaluate her values and priorities.

“Two surgeries in four days and I couldn’t be more grateful. My first surgery was more of a rushed surprise but this one has been something I’ve wanted for quite some time. Before I moved to Stellies, and walked away from a life and world I worked so hard to be part of I had been wrestling with feelings of inauthenticity and severe depression.

“Now that I have spent time in a slower more gentle life I have started to step away from what I always valued as important: physical beauty, societal relevance, designer clothes, etc. There is a lot to unpack here, maybe one day I’ll go into it more.

“Slowly I am coming back to my natural self. Becoming a sovereign being in a way — stepping out of the ‘matrix’, not ruled by economic opportunities, popularity or other people’s opinions.”

READ MORE:

Lalla Hirayama on her mental health journey: 'I haven’t been myself lately'

Lalla opened up about her mental health journey and how being a "horse mommy" has helped her in her healing journey.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Simphiwe Dana, Lalla Hirayama & Melanie Bala get real about depression

Don't forget you are not alone in this struggle!
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Lalla Hirayama issues apology after TikTok video offends coloured women

"I am sorry to know that it angered people," Lalla said
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

Lalla Hirayama takes DJ Sabby for a spin (and not just in the car) on this week's 'Celeb Rides'

Don't fall, Sabby!
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lalla Hirayama gives health update after two surgeries TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Incredibly grateful': Rachel Kolisi gets nod at 2024 Sport Industry Awards TshisaLIVE
  3. Mlungisi Duncan to portray 'very scary' character in 'My Brother's Keeper' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'The time is now': DJ LeSoul to expand her brand by relocating to US TshisaLIVE
  5. Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza shows signs of recovery after operation TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The 33 Club | Introducing Valtteri Bottas​
South Korea ruling party opposes Yoon impeachment | REUTERS