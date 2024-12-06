TshisaLIVE

POLL | Do you think Tyla can be bigger than Beyoncé?

06 December 2024 - 14:55 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South African star Tyla has broken Beyoncé's Spotify record for the most-streamed album by a black female artist in 2024.
South African star Tyla has broken Beyoncé's Spotify record for the most-streamed album by a black female artist in 2024.
Image: Supplied

Tyla has made history by beating Beyoncé on Spotify, breaking the record for the most-streamed album by a black female artist in 2024.

She is the most awarded African artist of 2024 with an impressive haul of 20 awards. Her accolades include one Grammy, three MTV Europe Music Awards, two BET Awards, one MTV Video Music Award and one Billboard Global Force Award. She has also been recognised with four South African Music Awards and a South African Style Award. 

The 22-year-old “popiano princess”, who performs a hybrid of pop, R&B, Afrobeats and amapiano, is set to perform at 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) on December 12 in Los Angeles.

She is a finalist for eight BBMAs, including Top R&B Artist, Top Afrobeats Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album for her self-titled debut album Tyla, Top R&B Song and Top Afrobeats Song for WaterTruth or Dare and Jump, a collaboration with Gunna and Skillibeng

Currently in South Africa, Tyla held a special performance for Coke Studios in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. She kicked off her sold-out, two-city South African tour at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on Thursday night before moving to  the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday. 

TimesLive

READ MORE:

Tyla announces star-studded line-up for SA tour

From amapiano DJ Kelvin Momo to singer-songwriter Daliwonga - Tyla's two-day tour line-up announced.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Tyla is touring SA: here are five outfit inspos for Tygas attending the concert

As the Grammy winner prepares for her homecoming tour, here are top tips to help you nail her edgy style
Lifestyle
1 month ago

The wait is over, Tyla is coming home

Tyla has become one of the greatest success stories to come out of South Africa.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Beyonce's Harris rally tests superstar's political reach

Beyoncè, a Houston native, walked on stage to roaring applause from the crowd of some 30,000 attending Vice President Harris' abortion rights-themed ...
News
1 month ago

Tyla leads #SAMA30 nominations

Tyla has done it again!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Do you think Tyla can be bigger than Beyoncé? TshisaLIVE
  2. Only AKA could have made me go back to music, says Benni McCarthy TshisaLIVE
  3. Drakensberg Extravaganza Music Experience returns at new venue TshisaLIVE
  4. SPOTLIGHT | ‘Lord Of The Rings’ animated film delivers fantasy drama Lifestyle
  5. Tyla to perform at Billboard Music Awards, breaks Beyoncé’s Spotify record Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gravity - Official Main Trailer [2K HD]
The Poseidon Adventure (1972) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers