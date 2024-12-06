Tyla has made history by beating Beyoncé on Spotify, breaking the record for the most-streamed album by a black female artist in 2024.
She is the most awarded African artist of 2024 with an impressive haul of 20 awards. Her accolades include one Grammy, three MTV Europe Music Awards, two BET Awards, one MTV Video Music Award and one Billboard Global Force Award. She has also been recognised with four South African Music Awards and a South African Style Award.
The 22-year-old “popiano princess”, who performs a hybrid of pop, R&B, Afrobeats and amapiano, is set to perform at 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) on December 12 in Los Angeles.
She is a finalist for eight BBMAs, including Top R&B Artist, Top Afrobeats Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album for her self-titled debut album Tyla, Top R&B Song and Top Afrobeats Song for Water, Truth or Dare and Jump, a collaboration with Gunna and Skillibeng
Currently in South Africa, Tyla held a special performance for Coke Studios in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. She kicked off her sold-out, two-city South African tour at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on Thursday night before moving to the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday.
POLL | Do you think Tyla can be bigger than Beyoncé?
