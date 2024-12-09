TshisaLIVE

Longwe Twala released on warning, must comply with strict conditions

Son of musician Sello 'Chicco' Twala to appear in court again on February 5

09 December 2024 - 13:29
Joy Mphande Journalist
Longwe Twala has been released on warning - again. File photo.
Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Longwe Twala, son of popular musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, was released on warning by the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

In September Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house and stole clothes, household items and equipment worth more than R200,000.

He was released on warning by the same court last month after his lawyers argued he was “not a flight risk and determined to attend all court proceedings”.

On November 26 Longwe was arrested again for being in contempt of court.

He alleged his failure to appear in court was due to him “feeling sick” and said he informed his aunt and was under the impression she notified his representatives.

WATCH | Longwe Twala appears in Randburg magistrate’s court

While there is no evidence to prove what he alleges, the judge found his explanation reasonable and granted him a release on warning. 

Longwe was released on condition that he:

  • is under house arrest between 6pm and 6am at Diepkloof, Soweto;
  • is forbidden to use drugs and alcohol;
  • does not interfere with witnesses directly or indirectly;
  • does not enter the complainant's home or work address until the trial is finalised; and
  • can be tested for drugs and alcohol at any time.

Should he contravene any of the conditions, the court may sentence him and revoke bail.  

Longwe will appear in court again on February 5.

