Here's a glimpse at some of the stories:
Actor Luthuli Dlamini addresses homelessness rumours
Veteran actor Luthuli Dlamini has spoken out to address recent reports that he is homeless and living in an abandoned drug den in Randburg.
“First, I thank everyone who has shown support for me, everyone who has offered me a house to live in, someone who has offered me their spare room. I really appreciate that,” he said.
“I'm happy. I'm fine. I'm good. I’m fine. I promise I’m not homeless. Be sure of your sources of information. Don’t compromise your integrity for 15 cheap minutes of fame. To be continued.”
LISTEN | Luthuli Dlamini 'homeless' to more drama with Sello Maake kaNcube – top stories of the week
Image: X
In addition to giving you the hottest scoops daily, TshisaLIVE has a new podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, with added commentary from journalists and the voices of your faves.
Join the discussion:
Here's a glimpse at some of the stories:
Actor Luthuli Dlamini addresses homelessness rumours
Veteran actor Luthuli Dlamini has spoken out to address recent reports that he is homeless and living in an abandoned drug den in Randburg.
“First, I thank everyone who has shown support for me, everyone who has offered me a house to live in, someone who has offered me their spare room. I really appreciate that,” he said.
“I'm happy. I'm fine. I'm good. I’m fine. I promise I’m not homeless. Be sure of your sources of information. Don’t compromise your integrity for 15 cheap minutes of fame. To be continued.”
WATCH | 'I'm fine' — actor Luthuli Dlamini addresses homelessness rumours
Shebeshxt comes under fire over booze
Rapper Shebeshxt has defended himself against critics amid a drunk-driving controversy. He came under fire when videos of him driving with alcohol in his car surfaced on social media. Shebeshxt denied he was intoxicated.
'Would I still be free or would I have been arrested?' — Shebeshxt hits back after drunk-driving allegations
Longwe released on warning
Longwe Twala was released on condition that he:
Longwe Twala released on warning, must comply with strict conditions
MORE:
LISTEN | From Longwe Twala's case to celeb nuptials – top stories of the week
LISTEN | From Nota boasting about prison life to singer Malik picking up the mic again — top stories of the week
LISTEN | From Masechaba Ndlovu tying the knot to Chidimma giving up pageants — top stories of the week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos