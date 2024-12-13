TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Luthuli Dlamini 'homeless' to more drama with Sello Maake kaNcube – top stories of the week

13 December 2024 - 15:14
Joy Mphande Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Luthuli Dlamini breaks his silence amid homelessness reports.
Luthuli Dlamini breaks his silence amid homelessness reports.
Image: X

In addition to giving you the hottest scoops daily, TshisaLIVE has a new podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, with added commentary from journalists and the voices of your faves.

Join the discussion:

Here's a glimpse at some of the stories:

Actor Luthuli Dlamini addresses homelessness rumours

Veteran actor Luthuli Dlamini has spoken out to address recent reports that he is homeless and living in an abandoned drug den in Randburg.

“First, I thank everyone who has shown support for me, everyone who has offered me a house to live in, someone who has offered me their spare room. I really appreciate that,” he said.

“I'm happy. I'm fine. I'm good. I’m fine. I promise I’m not homeless. Be sure of your sources of information. Don’t compromise your integrity for 15 cheap minutes of fame. To be continued.”

WATCH | 'I'm fine' — actor Luthuli Dlamini addresses homelessness rumours

"I’m fine. I promise I’m not homeless."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Shebeshxt comes under fire over booze

Rapper Shebeshxt has defended himself against critics amid a drunk-driving controversy. He came under fire when videos of him driving with alcohol in his car surfaced on social media. Shebeshxt denied he was intoxicated.

'Would I still be free or would I have been arrested?' — Shebeshxt hits back after drunk-driving allegations

"Are you sure I was the one drinking it?"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Longwe released on warning 

Longwe Twala was released on condition that he:

  • is under house arrest between 6pm and 6am at Diepkloof, Soweto;
  • is forbidden to use drugs and alcohol;
  • does not interfere with witnesses directly or indirectly;
  • does not enter the complainant's home or work address until the trial is finalised; and
  • can be tested for drugs and alcohol at any time.

 

Longwe Twala released on warning, must comply with strict conditions

Longwe Twala is set to appear in court again on February 5.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

MORE:

LISTEN | From Longwe Twala's case to celeb nuptials – top stories of the week

Catch up on the hottest entertainment stories of the week.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | From Nota boasting about prison life to singer Malik picking up the mic again — top stories of the week

Apart from giving you the hottest scoops daily, TshisaLIVE has a new podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | From Masechaba Ndlovu tying the knot to Chidimma giving up pageants — top stories of the week

Catch up on the hottest entertainment stories of the week.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The year of podcasts — Five Mzansi celebs who owned their stories and platforms ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Paul Mtirara, Kelly Khumalo & Dumi Mkokstad headline New Year's Day Garden ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Celebrity deaths that shocked the nation in 2024 TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'I’m incredibly grateful' — Elaine shines at Chris Brown concert TshisaLIVE
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Get up close and personal with Robbie Williams Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ep 24 | Mgilane | Saloon Closed | Umkhandlu | Gqomu Music | Family Wars and ...
Episode 40 | The Shady PHodcast: Cyril Opens Borders for Naija | Jay-Z Makes ...