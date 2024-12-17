Pravin Gordhan
Celebrity deaths that shocked the nation in 2024
Public figures who will be remembered for their work, talent, character
The year 2024 saw a number of celebrities and public figures die, leaving South Africans shocked and heartbroken.
These public figures had won many people's hearts through their work, talent and character. Here's a look of some who died this year:
Mpho Sebeng
Mpho Sebeng died in a car crash on May 5 at the age of 31. The actor was much-loved for his roles in Ring of Lies, Savage Beauty, Saints and Sinners and Miseducation, among others.
Tito Mboweni
Former Reserve Bank governor and finance minister Tito Mboweni died in October after suffering a short illness. He was 65 years old.
The charismatic politician was not only hailed for the work he had done in government but also for his humour and the rather unique dishes he shared with his followers on social media.
Connie Chiume
Veteran actress Connie Chiume died at the age of 72 in August. She passed away in a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness.
The award-winning actress will be remembered for her roles in Black Panther, Zone 14, Gomora and Rhythm City.
Pravin Gordhan
In September former finance minister Pravin Gordhan died at the age of 75. He succumbed to cancer.
Pastor Ray McCauley
Rhema Bible Church founder and religious leader pastor Ray McCauley died in October. He was 75 years old.
Dingaan Thobela
In April, legendary boxer Dingaan Thobela died at the age of 57. The Rose of Soweto had been battling an undisclosed illness.
Malome Vector
Lesotho-born rapper Malome Vector died on July 24 in a crash on the N1 in the Free State when a car transporting musicians collided with a heavy vehicle near the Koppies turn-off. The Joburg-based hitmaker had made South Africa his home after his breakthrough in 2020. The accident also took the life of upcoming musician Lizwi Wokuqala.
Zanele Mbokazi
In August, Crown Gospel Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi lost her battle with lung cancer. Mbokazi was well-known for her stint as a presenter on Gospel Gold every Sunday morning.
Thabiso Sikwane
Radio broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane died at the age of 50 in August. She died on the morning of her birthday celebration, just before the festivities. She was also the ex-wife of radio broadcaster Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane, whom she was married to for 20 years. She left behind three children.
Mapaputsi
Kwaito musician Mapaputsi, whose real name is Sandile Ngwenya, died in September. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, a close friend who did not want to be named said at the time of his death Mapaputsi had been showing signs of recovery after months of suffering with his health.
Jessica Mbangeni
In August, Jessica Mbangeni, who was a praise singer, poet and activist, died after a short illness.
The 47-year-old, widely renowned for her spiritual leadership and bold African praises, died at Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
